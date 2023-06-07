Short Call: IEX, Oberoi Realty, mixed blessing for API companies, costly coffee, unloved market rally

Solvent prices have come off sharply and this trend is expected to continue as outlook on crude prices is benign

“Being very early and being wrong look exactly the same 99% of the time.” ~ Seth Klarman

IT stocks were in the line of fire on June 6 after US IT services firm EPAM Systems cut its full year guidance even before the second quarter ended. Back home, investors have not quite been able to make up their minds over the sector. There are the occasional rounds of selling at signs of a slowdown in the US and European economy, but these stocks have managed to find buyers at lower levels

IEX

Bears are piling on to the stock following the dismal update for May. Volumes were up 8 percent year-on-year, but prices were down 30 percent YoY. Improvement in coal supply, lower prices in e-auction coal, and the decreasing costs of imported coal and gas means that power prices are unlikely to spike the way they did last year.

Good news for power distribution companies and consumers, not so much for a power trading platform like IEX. With the Dalmia group clarifying that they don’t intend to sell stake in the firm, one overhang on the stock has lifted. But for the stock to rerate, both trading volumes and prices need to improve significantly from these levels. F&O data points to build up of short positions.

Oberoi Realty

Real estate stocks are back in favour, and one of the factors driving the renewed interest is possibly a benign outlook on interest rates. Market reaction to Oberoi Realty’s fourth quarter numbers was lukewarm, as analysts pointed out the that revenues and bookings were boosted by a one-time bump up from HNIs looking to beat the tweak in real estate long term capital gains effective April 1.

F&O data suggests build up of long positions. The stock has enjoyed favourable ratings from most analysts tracking the sector, but the stock has been rangebound over the last 18 months, struggling to break past the Rs 1100 mark. That will be the key level that traders are eyeing for a confirmation if the current upswing can sustain, while investors will be monitoring the pace of new launches.

Double edged sword

Some good news for active product ingredients companies. Solvent prices have come off sharply and this trend is expected to continue, as the outlook on crude prices is benign.

“Given this backdrop, we also expect RM prices to reduce further, which would mean that gross margin of API companies are likely to improve in the 1HFY24.,” says a report by broking firm Antique. But there is a downside as well to cheaper solvents.

“Given the reduction in input costs, prices of end product APIs are also likely to fall from their peaks and hence API companies are likely to see their gross margin stabilize to pre-Covid-19 levels, the Antique report says.

Pirelli in peril

Nicknamed the ‘Prada of tyres’, Pirelli is an Italian corporate jewel, evoking strong nationalistic pride across the country. (Its racy calendars have an equally devoted fan base). Many Italians, therefore, reacted with dismay when tyre tycoon Marco Tronchetti Provera sold Pirelli to ChemChina in a $7.7 billion deal in 2015. Provera, however, is now suffering from seller’s remorse, reports FT.

Short Call

Tensions are rising between the Milan-listed company’s Italian and Chinese shareholders as Sinochem (parent of ChemChina ) seeks greater sway over Pirelli’s board. Provera plans to tell a government hearing that “the Chinese are dangerous and the future of Pirelli is in peril”, according to people close to the discussions.

Give us this day our daily breadth

Is this the most unloved market rally ever? The S&P 500 is up around 11 percent this year, and almost 20 percent from its October lows, but some investors and analysts are still not impressed. That is because the market breadth, which reflects how many stocks participate in a rally, has only narrowed. Eight of the largest tech-based companies in the US - Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Tesla and Nvidia - now account for 30 percent of the S&P 500’s market capitalization, up from 22 percent at the start of the year. Not just that, the share of S&P 500 stocks closing above 200-day moving averages fell as low as 38 percent earlier in June.

Smell the coffee

Extreme weather conditions brought on by an approaching El Nino are fueling concerns that robusta beans in major coffee producers like Vietnam and Indonesia could be hit, resulting in soaring prices, reports CNBC.

Robusta beans account for 40 percent of the world’s coffee production, and are now trading at close to 15-year highs.

What next:

“The cost of instant coffee and espressos, which are often made with robusta beans, could come under pressure amid supply worries and a stronger than usual demand for robusta as consumers turn to cheaper substitutes for arabica.”