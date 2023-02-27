 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call: Hotel stocks, Macrotech’s Vertigo, cost of higher rates

Santosh Nair
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

US inflation indicator shows a spike steeper than expected, driving stocks downhill. But a relief rally for India could be very much on the cards since the Nifty has anyway been out of sync with global markets for a while

Buy on dips, anyone?

One can’t recollect the last time the Nifty fell six days in a row. Global cues hold promise of more pain. US personal consumption expenditure, an inflation indicator, came in higher than expected, causing stocks to fall. But a relief rally for India could be very much on the cards since the Nifty has anyway been out of sync with global markets for a while. Buy on dips, anyone?

No new check-ins

Hotel stocks were the rage till a couple of months back. The story was about revenge travel, rising average room rates(ARRs), demand far exceeding supply, and supply unlikely to go up anytime soon. Some bits of that story still hold water. Room rates remain high—exorbitantly high in many cases—making even the well-heeled wince as they reach out for their wallets. That itself should be reason enough for investors to chase hotel stocks higher. But they have been struggling along with the rest of the market; even strong December quarter earnings have been largely ignored. What then could explain this trend?

Big picture