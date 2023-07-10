Short Call | Green shoots for Dr Lal, intellect pessimism overdone, gas stocks on fire, raging capex war

Foreign institutional investors are now 40 percent net long on the Nifty and Nifty Bank futures combined.

Bottoms in the investment world don’t end with four-year lows, they end with 10- or 15-year lows. - Jim Rogers

Stocks sold off on Friday, but the underlying mood is still upbeat. After all, there are intermittent corrections in any bull market. For those looking to index futures for cues, foreign institutional investors are now 40 percent net long on the Nifty and Nifty Bank futures combined. On the other hand, high networth traders and domestic institutional investors are net short on index futures.

In the past, the market has rallied whenever FIIs were net short on the market. Now that they are net long, should this be seen as a contrarian indicator?

Diagnostic stocks

Not much has changed for diagnostic companies fundamentally over the past month. The fear of competition from new entrants eating into margins

persists. But, the stocks have rallied anywhere between 20 percent and 50 percent over the past few months as old-school diagnostic chains are fighting back, and the market is taking note of it. For instance, Metropolis Healthcare has launched a bot for doctors to access essential medical information, Krsnaa Diagnostics has been bagging tenders under the National Health Mission, while Dr Lal Path Labs is expanding in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities aggressively.

In fact, Om Manchanda told CNBC-TV18 last week, "The feedback that I am getting from my teams is that the kind of discounting which was happening earlier is much less. So, effectively there is an increase in prices." Dr Lal Path shares are up 30 percent from their lows of March.

As for the start-ups, the biggies are now eyeing a stake in them. Zydus recently picked up a 6.5 percent stake in the Mylab, the company infamous for making Covid-19 self-test kits. While the stake might not move the needle much when it comes to Zydus' financials, it is still a significant enough to cause a 14 percent rally in the stock over the past one month. (With inputs from Shailaja Mohapatra)

From despair to hope

At an event on Sunday, Bharat Shah of ASK Group said prices in the stock market are a total sum of rationality and emotionality. And, it is often observed that emotions become dominant.

Intellect Design Arena, which lost a government contract last week, also seems to have seen the emotional reaction of market participants, rather than a rational response. On Friday, as soon as the market opened, the stock saw a sharp selling, and both put and call writers swarmed the stock to make the most of volatility. But as the day progressed prices eventually stabilised and traders were forced to wind down some of their open positions.

The late action seemed to indicate that concern over the loss of contracts may have been overdone. And for good reason. Government contracts are important no doubt, but not lucrative for IT companies as far as revenue and margins are concerned. The bigger headwind for Intellect right now is the gloomy outlook on the IT sector in general. (With inputs from Shubham Raj)

Gas stocks fire

The much ignored city gas distribution companies finally seem to be finding taking takers, now that gas prices have begun to cool off. The result of falling gas prices has been that the price arbitrage between CNG and petrol/diesel has been steady. This gap had narrowed down in recent months following the sharp rise in CNG prices, putting the gas distribution companies at a disadvantage. MGL shares hit a 52-week high, while IGL shares are not too far from their 52-week high.

From an Antique stock broking report:

“The momentum observed over the past two months post the cut in CNG prices in April has picked up pace in June and is expected to continue from hereon. Margins are also likely witnessing tailwinds on account of lower spot LNG as well as IGX price.”

State vs central capex

Capex is a hit story with investors, thanks to a sharp increased in central government spending on infra. But it is a story of two halves where capex spend by the government is concerned, writes Emkay lead economist Madhavi Arora. State capex as a percentage of GDP has stagnated (2.1 percent in FY23 vs 2.2 percent pre-pandemic average) even as the Centre’s has risen sharply (2.4 percent in FY23 vs 1.9 percent pre-pandemic average). Why should this matter?

From Arora’s note:

“Centre focuses on broad infrastructure and capital needs such as roads, railways and defence, while state spending is concentrated in sectors such as agriculture, irrigation, intra-state transport, and urban and rural development, which have a larger and more immediate impact on day-to-day activities, and thus have a higher multiplier effect. While the overall fiscal consolidation trend is welcome, the fact that states are largely achieving it by cutting down on capex is not a healthy sign, as state capex is broader than the Centre’s, and thus has a bigger multiplier effect.”

Double-edged sword

The Federal Reserve expects to launch a new system called FedNow this month aiming to make payments in the US banking system available immediately, around the clock, reports WSJ. Customers may be delighted, but banks have reasons to be worried.

One, they stand to lose revenue from the time between a payment’s initiation and settlement, and two, they now have to worry about deposit flight outside of business hours. Rapid withdrawals was one of the major factors behind the failure of three reputed banks in March. The new rule comes at a time when banks are competing with money-market funds and other higher-yielding products for deposits, and facing high borrowing costs themselves.