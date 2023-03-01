 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | F&O warning signs, rate worries, Vedanta and paint stocks

Santosh Nair
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

FIIs are now 85 percent net short on Nifty futures, meaning 85 out of 100 open contracts on Nifty futures held by FIIs are a bet on the index heading lower

Shares fell for the eighth day in a row on Tuesday, the longest losing streak in years. The slide has shaved Rs 25 trillion off the BSE’s market capitalisation, the fastest ever in the first two months of a calendar. The GDP growth moderated to 4.4 percent in Q3, adding to the overall trickle of bad news. Foreign investors continue to dump stocks, and domestic institutions continue to buy.

Warning signs