Short Call | F&O traders flock to RIL, capex story not a one-way street, reverse stock split

Cricket lovers will remember an extended period in the Nineties when the entire burden of India’s batting was borne by Sachin Tendulkar alone. Something similar transpired in yesterday’s anaemic session, with Reliance Industries single-handedly keeping the frontline benchmarks afloat even as the broader market struggled for direction.

The triggers were two-fold. First, it fixed July 20 as the record date for allotting shares of Reliance Strategic Investments to RIL shareholders in a 1:1 ratio. RSIL will be renamed Jio Financial Services (JFSL), marking the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s foray into the scorching-hot financial services space. Second, Reliance Retail will buy back its unlisted shares from non-promoters at Rs 1,362 apiece. The promoter and holding company Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) holds 99.91 percent of the share capital.

There was a flurry of activity in the derivative segment as well, with a spike in demand for puts. Massive put writing was seen in strikes of 2,680, 2,700,

2,720, and 2,740. Among single-stock options, RIL topped the list of maximum open interest in terms of contracts outstanding. Why the sudden interest in puts? One explanation is that the stock is at a crucial juncture. Twice last year, it ran into resistance at the Rs 2,800 mark, and the market is keenly watching if the index heavyweight will be able to break past the resistance this time around.

Brokerages too are gung-ho about the corporate giant's network linkages – Reliance Retail’s footprint, Jio Telecom’s subscriber base and now the financial unit’s expected big-bang debut. Jio Financial Services has been one of the most keenly-tracked names in recent times, with excitable analysts and investors brandishing epithets like ‘the next big thing’, ‘BajajFinance-killer’ and so on.

The capex debate… continued

Yesterday, Short Call mentioned the contrasting trends in capex for the central government (rising) and state government (falling). The popular view in the market is capital goods and engineering stocks are among the safe bets in the current market, as macro-environment appears to be similar to the one seen during 2003-08. Capex is one of the compelling stories at the moment, but investors should be wary of any comparison with the 2003-08 period, cautions Kotak Institutional Equities. That is because global growth and trade cycle are much weaker this time, and will be a major headwind. And, while the central government has been doing the heavy lifting so far, there is only so much it can do.

From the Kotak Note:

“Private capex cycle would require visibility of long-term high demand growth (including global growth), which is still missing. For now, even as the long-term growth fundamentals remain strong, we remain cautious in calling out for a broad-based sustained capex cycle.”

Tale of Two Cities

The Q1 results season is upon us, and analysts are looking forward to another standout show by banks, though there are some murmurs of concern regarding agri delinquencies (which see a spurt in the June quarter).

That said, opinion is near unanimous that proactive NPA recognition, robust loan demand, reasonable buffers and strong capital position have placed banks in a structurally sound space.

In contrast, the mood on the other side of the planet is as gloomy as a Monday morning team meeting.

The largest US banks are this week set to report the biggest jump in loan losses since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, as rising interest rates pile up pressure on borrowers across the economy, reports FT. Six largest US banks — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — are predicted to have written off a collective $5 billion tied to defaulted loans in the June quarter, according to the average estimates of bank analysts compiled by Bloomberg.

With three years of relatively low defaults, in part fuelled by pandemic-era stimulus and other government assistance, the banks are set to face the full force of record interest rates, souring consumer sentiment and stubborn inflation.

Too much of a good thing

After sitting on the sidelines at the start of this year, asset managers, hedge funds and individual investors have picked up buying activity, joining quant funds, reports Wall Street Journal.

This frenzy of buying has pushed their US stock market positioning to its highest level in nearly 18 months, according to an estimate from JPMorgan Chase, and making some parts of the tech sector, namely software and semiconductor companies, look particularly stretched. This crowded positioning has stirred worries that US stocks could be vulnerable to a rapid reversal later this year.

Icahn chastened

Famed corporate raider Carl Icahn has raised a white flag to the bears by amending loan agreements with his banks that delink his personal loans from the trading price of his company’s shares, increase his collateral and set up a plan to fully repay the loans in three years. The first point, of personal loans being linked to the trading price of the shares, was one of the major concerns raised by Hindenburg Research in its report, which sent shares of his holding firm Icahn Corp tumbling 40 percent. And while Hindenburg Research may have succeeded in forcing a change of approach at Ichan, its report is yet to have the same effect on the Adani group.

Reverse swing

Splitting the face value of a stock to increase liquidity and make it accessible to retail investors is quite common. Not so common is companies going in for a reverse stock split, i.e increasing the face value to boost the share price. That is what Nasdaq-listed spacecraft engine manufacturer and small rocket builder Astra plans to do. In stock exchange filing, the company said it plans to conduct a reverse stock split at a 1 to 15 ratio. This means an investor with 15 shares of Astra quoting at $0.4 will now own 1 share of $6 if the proposal is approved.

Like the regular stock split, a reverse stock split too does not affect the fundamentals of a company, but it would lift the stock price by combining shares.

From CNBC.com

“A reverse split can be seen as a sign a company is in distress and is trying to “artificially” boost its stock price, or it can be viewed as a way for a viable company with a beaten up stock to continue operations on a public exchange."

(Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article)

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.