Short Call | Defence orders, conservative diagnosis, retail in retreat

Santosh Nair
Apr 03, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Covid is in the air, but investors are not rushing to load up on diagnostics stocks. For one, investors are aware that windfall earnings from Covid tests are a thing of a past and margins are unlikely to go anywhere near the levels seen in 2020-21 when the pandemic was at its peak

To an extent, the irrational pricing seen last year back because of the entry of deep pocket players in the sector has now corrected.

“People would rather believe that they have been robbed than that they have been fools on the advice of fools.” -  Fred Schwed Jr

Was Friday’s trade powerfully driven by local mutual funds wanting to show a healthy NAV at the end of the financial year? Or, have bulls regained their confidence? The strong market breadth (five gainers for every two losers) seems to indicate the latter. But it is still early to say, given that concerns over the banking crisis and rising interest rates have not fully disappeared.

On the offensive

Defence stocks are back in favour, thanks to the rash of orders announced by the government last week. The sector is still among the best stories in the market at this point, with many companies having earnings visibility for the next two-three years, thanks to their bulging order books.