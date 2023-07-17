Short Call | Contra call on chemicals, Avenue Supermart, a tale of two 500s, and collateral damage

Shares of the two major fluorination players SRF and Navin Fluorine have been under pressure of late, more SRF than Navin.

Most investors underestimate the stress of a high-risk portfolio on the way down. - Arthur Zeikel

Chemical stocks continue to take it on the chin, thanks to China dumping its excess production, and weak demand from Europe and the US. Most reports on the sector ahead of the first quarter earnings season have sounded a bearish note. So, it is a welcome change to read a report that is advising investors to look for opportunities amid the pall of gloom. JM Financial’s Krishan Parwani is bullish on fluorination companies, as they are expected to benefit from the imminent hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) cuts in the EU and the US.

From his note:

“Over the last five years, Europe’s HFC production has declined by almost 60 percent. Hence, to avoid negative operating leverage for their HF plants, European players seem to have shifted the manufacture of HF-based fluorospecialty chemicals to India. With an incremental opportunity size north of $11-12 billion for fluorospecialty agrochemical technicals

(including generic, about to be generic, and patented) and more than $25 billion for recently launched key fluorospecialty APIs, we expect more orders to come the way of India’s fluorination players.”

Shares of the two major fluorination players SRF and Navin Fluorine have been under pressure of late, more SRF than Navin. HFC production cuts in Europe is known to the market, and was the major driver of the rally in both stocks last year. The fluorine story may be promising, but investors will need to be in for the long haul, given that the demand as well as pricing scenario in the chemicals space has dramatically altered over the last 6-8 months

Avenue Supermart

The company’s first quarter numbers do not seem impressive going by analyst reviews. But the performance may not have come as a surprise as the first quarter business update would have surely given clues about what to expect. The good news: the share of general merchandise and apparel sales (GMA) in the overall mix is now inching closer to pre-Covid levels. The not-so-good news: the contribution needs to be much better for overall margins to better and justify the stock’s high valuation.

“D’Mart needs to restructure its apparel business given new threat perception (from Zudio, Reliance Trends), which will take a few quarters for turnaround,” write Prabhudas Lilladher’s Amnish Aggarwal, Vishwa Solanki and Harish Advani in a note.

The stock had rallied in June, supported by heavy trading volumes, but has failed to sustain above Rs 4,000 levels. The latest quarterly numbers won’t help the bulls’ cause in the short term.

A tale of two 500's

A musing from trader Shankar Char, on the contrasting trends between the S&P 500 and the NSE 500 over the last year.

“The original shock caused by global financial crisis (GFC) took a good three years to get back to the pre-GFC highs, but once the system was flush with liquidity and 'paisa pheko' became the go-to response and even Covid crash saw a much quicker recovery. Once inflation bit hard and QT/rate hike became imperative, there appears to be a disconnect between our 500 and theirs. We have broken new ground, they are still some way off. Justifiable? Markets seem to think so... But if liquidity keeps getting sucked out, justification of higher multiples becomes tenuous. How higher rates and less money will impact future earnings is a whole different story, but for now..our 500 appears to be smoking the good stuff!”

Exodus from Cathie’s ARK

Cathie Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund ARK Innovation ETF has rallied more than 50 percent this year, but investors are using that as an opportunity to get out, pulling out net $717 million, reports WSJ.

Reason?

“Despite the recent rally, ARKK shares are trading about 70% below their all-time high. Although technology stocks are strongly back in favor this year, the best performers have mostly been mature, profitable companies that generate significant cash, such as Microsoft and Amazon.com. Unlike two years ago, investors appear to have less interest and patience for companies that aren’t expected to turn a profit until years in the future.”

China woes

China’s new home prices were unchanged in June, the weakest result this year, increasing pressure on policymakers for more stimulus as economic recovery falters, reports CNBC.

“The flat result from a month earlier, with rises slowing nationwide, was below May’s 0.1 percent gain. The property sector, accounting for one-fourth of activity in the world’s second-biggest economy, slumped sharply last year as developers defaulted on debts and suspended construction of presold housing projects.

Collateral damage

China’s problems appear to be having ripple effects on some of the sectors in India as well, chemicals being the most obvious.

From an Elara note, penned by Garima Kapoor, Subhankar Sanyal and Prachi Kele:

“While some sectors in India, particularly oil & gas, consumer electricals, auto and staples, should benefit given that falling prices of commodities such as oil , gas, copper, steel and edible and palm oil are beneficial, others, such as chemicals especially agro-chemicals, textiles, toys, and plastics, may face the heat of rising cheaper imports from China. Rupee’s appreciation vs CNY further eroding India’s competitiveness. Price differential and continued deflation in China also have encouraged imports of items other than chemicals. The sectors that are most vulnerable to exports of China’s deflation are likely to see pain in the form of inventory losses."