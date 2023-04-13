 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Concor, Puravankara, Titagarh in focus, and it's exam time for PMS fund managers

Santosh Nair
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

TCS numbers fell short of market expectations and broker commentary is largely neutral to bearish

Foreign institutional investors are stepping up their purchases steadily.

 

“Volatility provokes the constant dread that some investors know more than we do, making us fearful of ignoring such powerful price movements.” - Peter Bernstein

Eight successive days of gain, but market players are not convinced whether the rally is for real or the market is just trying to trap players with a false breakout. On the positive side, foreign institutional investors are stepping up their purchases steadily.

TCS numbers fell short of market expectations and broker commentary is largely neutral to bearish. CLSA, a bull on the stock, says that healthy orderbook is reassuring for medium-term outlook, while bear JP Morgan says that delay and deferment of discretionary projects because of uncertain macro environment will be a drag on FY24 growth.