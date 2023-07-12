Short Call | Chemistry goes wrong, but diagnostics a hit; Varun Beverages right choice, baby?

Global chemical majors warning of lower profits.

The economy depends about as much on economists as the weather does on weather forecasters. - Jean-Paul Kauffmann

The market’s chemistry with chemical stocks is going from bad to worse. The US-based FMC Corporation, one of the top five agri-chemical makers, on Monday joined the list of global chemical majors warning of lower profits. “The revised guidance is driven by substantially lower-than-expected volumes due to an abrupt and significant reduction in inventory by channel partners, which only became evident towards the end of May,” it said in a statement. This sparked a sell-off in most chemical stocks on Dalal Street.

Leading brokers have warned of a disappointing performance from the sector for the June quarter and things are expected to get tougher in the

months ahead, they feel. Among money managers, Abakkus founder Sunil Singhania sees an “extremely challenging phase in the June to September quarter”, he told Moneycontrol’s N Mahalakshmi. "Prices of all chemicals have come off and the resumption of production of Chinese chemicals is posing stiff competition to Indian players in the market. They (chemical companies) have a huge opportunity in the next 5-10 years, but we expect some correction in the next three to six months,” Singhania said.

Among the hard hit stocks was Atul, which fell around 3 percent as call writers latched onto this news and pushed the stock lower. Data shows traders not just added to their bearish positions on 7,000 strike but also added fresh positions at 6,600. In fact, the open interest jumped 850 percent at this strike.

The diagnosis

Shares of diagnostics firm had yet another good day at the bourses. The narrative doing the rounds is that the pressure on operating margins may be easing now that the price war by the new entrants has abated. Relief for the incumbents no doubt, but does that change the big picture? Not really, according to Kotak Institutional Equities analysts Alankar Garude, Samitinjoy Basak and Aniket Singh.

“Despite the recent actions, pricing of incumbents such as DLPL and METROHL stays 2-3X higher than the cheapest organized alternative across cities, even for specialized and semi-specialized tests. Given the high pricing differential, we stay guarded on any meaningful advantage to listed incumbents even if competitive intensity from online players ebbs. Apart from pricing, there can be additional pressure on margins due to heightened marketing and tech investments,” write the trio in their report.

Yehi Hai Diversified Choice, Baby

There is a saying in the stock market that irrespective of whether an investor makes or loses money on a trade, the broker always makes money on it. Something similar seems to be playing out in the FMCG space. Even as Pepsico India is having a tough time growing its profits from the India operations, its bottler and franchisee Varun Beverages is on a roll, having doubled investors' wealth over the past one year. Consider these numbers: PepsiCo India’s FY22 net profit fell 76 percent to Rs 41.6 crore (numbers for FY23 are not yet available). In comparison, Varun Beverages net profit has surged four-fold in the last couple of years to around Rs 1,550 crore.

The stock has been on a tear this year, and the popular view in the analyst community is that it may have some more fizz left. However, it is not cola which they are bullish about but the company’s focus on newer segments like value-added dairy, sports drinks, and juices.

VBL's foray into the value-added dairy segment is under the brand name 'Cream Bell'. The company plans to triple its capacity in this segment by CY23-end and is targeting nationwide rollout by CY24.The value-added dairy-based beverages segment offers higher margins to VBL, Motilal Oswal noted.

The company is thirsty for more market share, and investors are salivating at the prospects of further gains and health-conscious consumers are flocking to flavoured milk and juices. Now that’s what we call a triple delight.

The going appears to be smooth. So what should investors be mindful of? For one, the VBL story does not appear to cut ice with institutional investors. Despite the doubling of stock price, institutional holding in the stock (foreign plus domestic) has stayed steady between 29-30 percent over the last year.

“Any tussle with PepsiCo in the future can have a catastrophic impact on its business. In addition, its expansion efforts in uncharted international territories might have a disastrous end,” writes Value Research analyst Hemkesh Khattar.

New battle ground

It’s probably the most important metal you’ve never heard of. Gallium is used to make speciality semiconductors for a host of applications, from mobile phone radio signal amplifiers to optical electronics. It is also used in electric vehicles.

China's planned export controls on gallium have caused frantic stockpiling of the speciality semiconductor wafers, according to the world's largest gallium buyer Freiberger Compound Materials. Beijing’s action is in response to the US and allies curbing exports of cutting-edge technologies like high-performing chips, lithography machines, and chip design software to China. Freiberger chief executive Michael Harz told Reuters that his clients are not relaxed about this at all.

“There's now a burst of orders being placed to increase inventory levels. The industry is very much on edge," he rued.

Santosh Nair contributed to this article.