Short Call | Chemical stocks in bear grip, can Bajaj Finance rerate, Eicher’s Hunter becomes hunted

How should investors play the chemical story?

You can get in way more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits. - Ben Graham

It is not just the IT services sector where the market is bracing for disappointment this earnings season. Preview notes for the chemical sector indicate more trouble ahead for the stocks struggling for the past few months. Broker Phillip Capital warns that the specialty chemical Industry is all set to face one of the worst quarters as demand from the US and EU has slowed down, and oversupply from China is driving the prices lower. In short, both revenues and profit margins are under pressure. And the situation could well extend into the second and third quarter as well, Phillip Capital says.

The only relief for chemical companies is that raw material prices have softened. But that is not helping much because final product prices have fallen much sharper.

A report from SMIFS Institutional reads somewhat similar, listing the woes of weak demand and China dumping, but at the same time offers hope.

“Despite global headwinds, India remains on a strong footing in chemicals

led by increasing interest of global companies to source from India to de-risk their supply chain, increasing share of speciality chemicals in overall product mix and robust capex aligned by chemical companies to capture future growth. For Indian chemical companies, recovery in margins should be visible by the end of H1FY24,” it said.

So, how should investors play the chemical story? From the look of it, the easy money appears to have been made. Those wanting to get in now (and also those who have SIPs running in chemical stocks!) should be prepared to dig in their heels for the long haul.

In an interview to Moneycontrol last month, veteran fund manager Kenneth Andrade said that chemical companies’ profitability may have peaked out for the time being and competitive pressures are likely to intensify. Stock prices could correct further, but that should be looked at as an opportunity.

“This (downturn) will lead Indian companies to invest in processes, in becoming more competitive, and developing strong customer franchises. India is in a similar position of strength in the steel sector, where we have now become the lowest cost producer of steel. So you pick the survivors in the downcycle and run with them,” he said.

Hunter becomes the hunted

Market has been quick to punish the Eicher Motors stock following the launch of HD X440 by Hero Motocorp and Harley Davidson. The aggressive pricing of HD X440 has investors worried that Enfield’s market share in the mid-capacity segment could be under threat.

Short-sellers have piled on to the stock ignoring the fact that Eicher’s own sales data for previous month was decent. Customer feedback for the Harley bike is yet to come in, but the bears appear to have made up their mind. What are they betting on: (a) HD will be a tough competitor for Eicher’s RE Classic 350 and Hunter 350, as it offers a more powerful engine at a slightly higher price. (b) Eicher could see a significant erosion in market share, (c) The market for premium bikes won’t grow fast enough near term.

Not helping matters is that the Eicher management recently sounded “cautiously optimistic on demand” (according to a JP Morgan report) though it said production was not a constraint and raw material prices would be flat near term.

Open interest in Eicher Motors July futures rose 34 percent, and are quoting at a discount to spot, reflecting the fury of the bears. This could set the stage for reverse arbitrage as investors sell shares and buy futures, adding to the supply pressure. There has been massive writing of 3500 strike call options, with open interest jumping from 68 contracts to 3045 contracts. Typically, when huge number of call options are written at a particular strike price, that acts as the near term resistance for the stock. But remember the market truism: huge short positions also set the stage for an equally sharp short covering.

Bajaj Finance

The shares surged to a 52-week high after a better-than-expected business update for the first quarter. Over the last year, the debate has been whether Bajaj Finance can sustain its 30 percent growth on a high base. Morgan Stanley feels that debate has been settled with the stellar first quarter growth in loan book as well as new customer additions. Morgan has raised target price for the stock to Rs 9250 and feels it is now poised for a re-rating. Digant Haria of Green Edge Wealth remains skeptical, as he has been over the past few months. The numbers are a positive surprise, but can it sustain is the question.

“Is this higher growth due to good credit cycle or it is purely attributable to the efforts of Bajaj Finance management? Its not clear today, we will get to know this clearly in a few quarters,” he tells Short Call. “Right now, we are in the most benign credit cycle seen in 11 years, so it is not easy to differentiate.”

Tussle ahead

An interesting clash between bulls and bears in the LTIMindtree stock could be on the cards. The stock will become part of Nifty index from July 13. That means exchange traded funds and index funds will be forced to buy the stock. At the same time, the near term outlook for the IT sector in general does not look too promising. This is despite the fact that the US economy has not shown any signs of buckling despite high interest rates. Unless LTIMindtree’s first quarter earnings surprise positively, any bump up in the stock because of purchases by passive funds will be an opportunity for traders with a bearish view on the stock.

Young at heart

American retirees are throwing caution to the wind and investing more like 30-year-olds, reports the Wall Street Journal. A risky affair no doubt considering that a market meltdown could force them sell to their shares at distress prices

“The spirit of the times is ‘Don’t worry about the markets crashing. They will come back up and set new highs,’” said Robert Shiller, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at Yale University.

Everything, everywhere, all at once?

“In the last one week, six brokers on the same day downgraded earnings for every company and the (IT) sector… how is it that all six downgraded together?” This is how it could have happened, veteran fund manager Samir Arora told my colleague N Mahalakshmi.

Shubham Raj contributed to this article.