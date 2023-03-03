 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | Breather for Adani stocks, crowded Ambuja trade. Why is VIX so low?

Santosh Nair
Mar 03, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Fund managers first rushed to load up on Ambuja Cements, wanting some exposure to the Adani story. Post-Hindenburg, most of them stampeded for the exit all at once

"When most investors, including the pros, all agree on something, they’re usually wrong." - Carl Icahn

And, the consensus view on Dalal Street right now is that the calendar ahead is likely to be a tough year for making money. That was pretty much the view at the start of 2022 as well, and while it was not raining money like in 2021, investors who bought the dips did manage to make decent returns.

But what is different this year is the cautious outlook on the economy, globally. Stocks failed to build on Wednesday’s rally, but PSU banks managed to buck the bearish trend.

Lease of life