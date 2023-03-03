Short Call | Breather for Adani stocks, crowded Ambuja trade. Why is VIX so low?

"When most investors, including the pros, all agree on something, they’re usually wrong." - Carl Icahn

And, the consensus view on Dalal Street right now is that the calendar ahead is likely to be a tough year for making money. That was pretty much the view at the start of 2022 as well, and while it was not raining money like in 2021, investors who bought the dips did manage to make decent returns.

But what is different this year is the cautious outlook on the economy, globally. Stocks failed to build on Wednesday’s rally, but PSU banks managed to buck the bearish trend.

Lease of life

GQG Partner’s Rs 15,500-crore investment in four Adani group stocks provides a breather for the beleaguered conglomerate which has seen its market capitalisation shrink over 70 percent in just six weeks. The question being asked in the market is: Does this change the long-term picture?

GQG’s investment comes as a vote of confidence beyond doubt, considering that the fund counts blue chips like ITC, HDFC, RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Bharti Airtel in its holdings.

At the same time, other funds are unlikely to rush in immediately, considering that their fundamental reason for staying away from Adani stocks — high valuations — has not really changed. That is, barring a couple of stocks like Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements, which anyway figured in institutional investor portfolio.

“It is like a closely fought game of cricket right now,” says a trader, “There will be wickets falling occasionally and some good partnerships as well.”

Double edged

Fund managers first rushed to load up on Ambuja Cements, wanting some exposure to the Adani story. Post-Hindenburg, most of them stampeded for the exit all at once. When prices crashed, some of them again felt valuations had become reasonable, and started buying again. The narrative is that Ambuja Cements is among the few companies in the Adani pack with real assets and strong cash flows, and hence a buy.

“Ambuja is among the crowded trades in the market today,” says a fund manager. “No doubt, it has good cash flows and assets, but with the ambitious capex plans taking a backseat, there is a nagging worry that the cash may be used to help some of the stricken companies in the group should the need arise. So what we could be seeing hereon is a ownership discount, as against the ownership premium that was seen till a few weeks back.”

Ripe for picking

Stocks with a high price-to-earning ratio look ripe for the taking in this market, feels perma bear Sharad Shah, trader and investor. “But pedigreed names like Titan, Asian Paints and the likes may not fall much even if they are likely to underperform,” Shah tells Short Call. “At risk is the high PE names in the midcap space, which were artificially propped up and have no fundamentals to support such high valuations. These stocks will fall to unbelievable prices.”

Why is volatility low?

The India Volatility Index or VIX is a gauge of bearishness among market participants. VIX and the Nifty typically move in opposite directions, as in when market falls, VIX rises. But this time the VIX has been falling along with the Nifty. Given the widespread pessimism around, a reading of 13 for VIX seems to indicate complacency more than anything. Why the divergence then?

Anurag Singh of Kotak Institutional Equities writes in his note to clients that the low VIX reading may be misleading, as people still feel there is a lot of uncertainty and risk. There are two reasons for the low reading, according to Singh.

First, the way people usually measure volatility only looks at the prices of the stocks at the beginning and end of the day. If you look at the prices during the day, there is actually more variation. Second, even though individual stocks might be going up and down a lot, they are not all moving in the same direction at the same time, so when you average them together, it looks like there is less volatility overall.

Retail apathy

A source at a HNI dealing desk said he disagreed with Short Call’s observation that tighter margin rules were keeping retail investors on the sidelines. “Retail investors are staying away because they have lost money in midcaps and smallcaps. The market takes time to adjust to any new rule. Second, when there are enough opportunities to make money, you won’t hear people complaining about rules.”

That said, he agrees that smaller broking firms are staring extinction in the face.

Not so hot

The widely held view is that equity investors across the world are rushing to invest in China, as the country emerges from a prolonged lockdown. That may only be partly true, according to a Bloomberg report which says that the country is becoming popular with hedge funds, but losing its charm for long term funds.

From the report

China is becoming a fertile ground for so-called macro tourists (hedge funds), or those who profit from short-term opportunities but stay away over the long run. Increasingly, China is losing the traits that real money (long term investors) likes, such as demographics, secure food and energy supplies, as well as entrepreneurial vibrancy.

Why?

The population is shrinking for the first time since 1960s. Geopolitics aside, Beijing has economic incentives to keep on buying cheap Russian oil — the country lacks natural resources. Further, President Xi Jinping’s resolve to “step up party-building work” in private companies raises concerns over whether he is killing businesses’ animal spirits. As a result, those with longer horizons are looking elsewhere.

Work-life balance

Copenhagen ranked as the No 1 city in the world for having a good work-life balance and making a competitive salary. Amsterdam and New York trailed close behind in second and third place, respectively. This is according to a report by personal finance site MoneyNerd, using data from Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Happiness Report, Glassdoor, LinkedIn and more.