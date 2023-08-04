Short Call | Bargains or falling knives, all eyes on PFC, REC, Indiabulls Housing, Indigo

Stock prices are beginning to look attractive, relative to the prices two weeks ago.

“Not even the 'safest' investment is without some risk and some elements of speculation.” - Bernard Baruch

Too much of anything is good for nothing, as the saying goes, and this is true of good news too in the stock market. Fitch’s downgrade of the US, followed by Morgan Stanley’s simultaneous upgrade of its India rating and downgrade of China rating make the India case even more compelling. But key indices extended losses on Thursday as the Street felt that Morgan Stanley was merely stating the obvious.

Second line shares fared better, bouncing from the day’s lows, thanks to purchases by small and equity midcap schemes of mutual funds which continue to see strong money inflows. Veteran traders are booking profits in small and midcaps, and putting that money in large-caps, not wanting to be caught in a liquidity squeeze if the correction persists.

Stock prices are beginning to look attractive, relative to the prices two weeks ago. This is a tricky phase of the market. The fundamental story looks good, but looking at the way prices have run up, there is no way of knowing if buyers will be catching bargains or falling prices.

Power Finance Corporation, REC

The stocks continue to be a roll, and were among a handful of gainers in Thursday’s session. The big concern investors had about the these companies till a year ago was the poor financial health of its main

borrowers — power distribution companies (discoms). That has been addressed to a large extent following the introduction of the Late Payment Surcharge Scheme (LPSS) by the government last year, in which discoms were given favourable terms to clear their outstanding dues.

That led to a dramatic improvement in the asset quality of PFC and REC as non-performing loans fell sharply. At their peaks in 2010, PFC and REC were quoting at almost three times their book value. And, despite the recent run-up, they are available at less than one-time book value. Early birds who got into these stocks, the peak valuations of 2010 may not be seen again. That is because with discoms becoming more disciplined in their repayment, they are now being wooed by the public sector and even sector banks. PFC and REC were able to earn a net interest margin of 3 percent plus, because nobody was willing to lend to discoms. But with competition picking up, PFC and RECs net interest margins may not be as juicy as before, the early birds say.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

The stock surged 10 percent on heavy volumes on Thursday and has now gained 37 percent in over a week. Former co-head of Blackstone’s private equity business in India, Mathew Cyriac had picked up 1.49 percent in the company during the June quarter. Chatter is that he has been adding to his position over the last few weeks. Cyriac’s calling card is that he along with a group of investors had bought out Blackstone’s stake in Gokaldas Exports at a throwaway price in 2017, booked huge profits in the stock over the following years, and still retains a sizeable position.

His other major holdings include Zim Technologies, Palred Technologies, PTC India, and Hindustan Media Ventures. Given Mathew’s track record for spotting bargains, long suffering investors in Indiabulls Housing Finance must be thinking that they may have finally found a messiah who is telling them: “Come to me, all ye who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

Not 6E enough

Strong first quarter numbers notwithstanding, and the fact that the airline sector is fast moving towards a duopoly structure, investors have been deboarding the Interglobe Aviation stock over the last couple of weeks. The stock had a good run from the March lows, but investors now seem hesitant. Firming up of oil prices could be one reason, but a bigger reason could be that they fear more shares coming into the market from the Gangwal family, which has been paring its stake over the last year.

With a ready seller available in the Gangwals, institutional investors seem in no hurry to buy from the open market. And that is holding back local traders from taking up big positions in the stock. The Gangwal family last sold stake in February this year. But HNIs and retail investors seem to be following the announcement that is heard when a flight reaches cruising altitude: “The captain has switched off the seat belt sign, but for your own safety...”

Mission critical

The US Department of Energy (DOE) this week officially added copper to its Critical Materials list, a strategy followed by European Union, Japan, India, Canada, and China, reports mining.com. This is the first time a US government agency has included copper on one of its official “critical” lists. The list focuses on key materials with high risk of supply disruption that are integral to clean energy technologies, and copper’s inclusion means that US will step up domestic production of copper.

Counter attack

China has invested more than $10 billion in metals and mining in the first half of 2023 as part of the Belt Road Initiative, with an aim to defend its strong position in critical metal supply chains. According to a report by the Green Finance & Development Center (GFDC), China is investing in minerals and metals supply and processing in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Bullish on oil

Hedge funds are closing out their bearish bets on crude oil as they are becoming increasingly optimistic about a recovery in oil prices. Demand is not only resilient but headed for a record high in the coming months, according to analysts like Goldman Sachs and oil executives, including ExxonMobil’s CEO Darren Woods, said a report by oilprice.com.

Sell on the rise

The US and European funds are cutting back on their exposure to Chinese equities, as they are not convinced that the government will be able to revive the struggling economy, reports Bloomberg. This is despite China’s key indices performing well in July, the best performance since January. But a section of fund managers also feel that it could be time to look for bargains as valuations have become attractive after a long spell of underperformance.

The MSCI China Index is right now at less than 11 time forward one-year earnings, below its five-year average multiple of over 12 times and at a 14 percent discount versus the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, compared with the average 4 percent discount since 2010, the report added.

Double dholki

The Bank of Japan intervened in the currency market for the second time this week as it tries to ensure that yields on the government bonds do not move up too sharply. That may sound confusing since the central bank is also trying to nudge yields higher, as seen from its recent move to let yields rise to as much as 1 percent, compared to 0.5 percent earlier. Through the intervention, BoJ is signalling that it wants interest rates to rise, but gradually. If Japanese interest rates rise and subsequently the currency strengthens, that could have implications for the carry trade.

In a carry trade global investors borrow in the yen, convert it into the dollar and deploy that in assets like emerging market equities, that offer better returns. If the yen strengthens beyond its comfort level, investors reverse those positions.