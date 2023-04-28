 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Short Call | AMC stocks sahi nahin? Bajaj Finance flashes! And, steel bulls, play it cautious

Santosh Nair
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

The IPL extravaganza is in full flow and there’s no reason why brokerages can’t have a ball amid the flurry of earnings.

“The difference between playing the stock market and the horses is that one of the horses must win.” — Joey Adams

Lacklustre quarterly numbers from Wipro and Tech Mahindra rounded off what has been a forgettable earnings season for frontline shares. But the picture does not look as bad for the midcap IT names, where there have been a few positive surprises. The popular view was that second line IT names would suffer more than the heavyweights in an uncertain business environment. This shows why making money from stocks is so tough: things frequently go off-script. Like the rally that began at the start of this month and shows no signs of slowing.

Kohli + Dravid = Bajaj?

The IPL extravaganza is in full flow and there’s no reason why brokerages can’t have a ball amid the flurry of earnings. Maybe that’s the reason CLSA chose a sporty phrase to describe Bajaj Finance’s sparkling Q4 show: ‘Kohli’s aggression, Dravid’s defence’. The consumer lending major really hit it out of the park, with an around 30 percent growth in revenues, net interest income and net profit. To retain this momentum despite a massive size of business is akin to a cricketer having both Inzamam-ul-Haq’s girth and Jonty Rhodes’ agility.