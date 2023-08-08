Short Call | All roads lead to Avenue Supermarts; eye on Tata Chem, MOIL, Kirloskar Ferrous, and bank bulls

Banks may face earnings downgrades ahead if loan growth disappoints.

A lot of people can't bear to sell when a stock's price is going up. They're convinced that they've made a mistake if they don't hold out for the last dollar. - John Neff

The markets watchdog has said that it will review the criteria for inclusion of a stock into the futures and options list. The Street is interpreting this as an indication that Avenue Supermarts will finally make the cut. WhatsApp messages frenetically doing the rounds on market groups yesterday seemed to suggest that.

This chatter has been on since last month and Short Call had mentioned about it. Avenue’s exclusion so far has baffled market players. Critics of passive fund management highlighted this as proof that undeserving companies were finding their way into the benchmark indices while fundamentally sound companies were being overlooked.

The Delhivery dolor

Logistics firm Delhivery managed to trim its losses considerably in the June quarter, but the market is not cheering the stock yet. One possible reason could be that investors are looking at sector dynamics, instead of focussing on Delhivery’s performance alone. Right now, there are profitable logistics firms to choose from for investors eyeing an exposure to the sector. And Delhivery’s growth numbers don’t make a compelling argument for the stock yet.

According to Morgan Stanley, the revenue was below estimates and while volumes and revenue in the express parcel business surprised positively,

other segments disappointed. It is not as though other logistics firms are reporting runaway growth numbers. The stocks may have done well from the March low, but year-on-year growth numbers for all the leading players — Blue Dart, VRL, Mahindra, Snowman, Gati, Transport Corporation — have been just about OK. Add this to the run-up in stock prices, and there are reasons for investors to tread cautiously in the logistics space.

Chemistry of Tata Chemicals

The company reported a tepid set of first quarter earnings. But the numbers seem to have been discounted by the market. The upbeat outlook on soda ash prices last year has toned down considerably as seen from the flattish performance in the stock since mid-November. Open positions in the securities lending and borrowing window — an indicator of the bearish outlook on a stock — has reduced from around 17.5 lakh shares at the start of the month to around 14 lakh shares.

MOIL on the boil

MOIL shares have rallied over 20 percent in the last couple of months, and trading volumes in the past few sessions have been unusually high. CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that his company was eyeing an operating profit margin of around 35 percent this year (26 percent in FY23), and has set a 20 percent volume growth target for this year, encouraged by the performance in the first quarter. He also said that import volumes of manganese had reduced.

Cause for a pause

Kirloskar Ferrous was one the big rerating stories over the last year. But the latest management commentary may pull the leash of the bulls. The company expects 10 percent volume growth in overall sales this year, warned of slowdown in casting sales and of high iron ore prices hurting margin.

Don’t bank on it

Banks are pretty much the toast of the Street, but investors would do well to tone down their expectations, according to Saurabh Kumar, JP Morgan VP and financial services expert. Kumar points out that the Q1 earnings season has not been all that exciting, considering the lack of earnings upgrades. What’s more, there could earnings downgrades ahead if loan growth disappoints. Kumar feels there is room for a 15-20 basis point decline in Return on Assets (RoA) for banks.

Gathering storm

Apartment buildings, long considered a real-estate haven, are emerging as the next major trouble spot in the beleaguered commercial property space, reports WSJ. Apartment landlords are suddenly facing a triple whammy of higher borrowing costs, slowing rent growth and increasing building expenses. Outstanding mortgages in this category have more than doubled over the past decade to about $2 trillion, nearly twice the amount of office debt.

Long way to go

There are about 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles on the average in the US compared to just 22 EV charging ports for the same road distance, says a report on Oilprice.com, quoting a new study by smart fuel card management platform Coast. That is inadequate, given the push towards transport electrification and the density of charging stations in some states is much lower than in others, says the study.

Iron ore

Iron ore price rose on Monday as tighter supply helped alleviate some pressure on prices, reports Mining.com. The total iron ore stocks at 45 major ports in China were at 122.9 million metric tonnes last week, or down 1.6 million metric tonnes for the week ended August 3, Mysteel said in a port survey last Friday.