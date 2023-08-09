Short Call | Age of downgrades; RBI at centre stage; Godrej Properties, Ramco Cements, Lupin, Tata Chem in focus

Foreign funds continue to be net sellers, and second-line stocks continue to find takers at every decline.

“If you don’t know who you are, stock market is an expensive place to find out.” - Adam Smith

More bad news are trickling in global markets, with rating agency Moody’s downgrading a host of small and mid-sized US banks and placing several Wall Street marques on negative review last evening . If you are a believer in the India decoupling story, then this may not be much of a problem, though.

Back home, the focus shifts to the RBI credit policy. It is almost a given that the RBI will leave the interest rates unchanged, but bets are that this could be a hawkish pause as retail inflation looks set to top 6 percent in July. Higher interest rates may not be the solution to keep the prices of tomato and other food items on a leash, but the RBI is unlikely to fuel hopes of a rate cut in the foreseeable future. Foreign funds continue to be net sellers, and second-line stocks continue to find takers at every decline.

Godrej Properties

The stock has sold off after a strong set of Q1 earnings announced last week, and now appears to be consolidating. Bookings, or pre-sales, were a bit tepid in Q1, but the company is confident of meeting its target of Rs 14,000 crore in FY24, and achieving its highest ever deliveries and collection. In the earnings call a few days back, the management said key markets of Mumbai, Pune, NCR, Bengaluru were “looking very exciting from an opportunity of price appreciation” in Q2.

Real estate prices may look exciting, but the question is how much excitement has already been priced in the Godrej Properties stock, which is still over 50 percent up from its March lows, after having rallied as much as 75 percent.

Ramco Cements

This is a market where investors appear to be looking at the best of their ideas from a quarter-to-quarter perspective. Ramco Cements, one of the star performers in the cement space with a 35 percent rally in 2023, has

been under pressure since late June. The disappointing set of first quarter numbers indicates that some investors were expecting the bad news. The company chose to push volumes at the cost of lower realisations, and that has not gone down well with the analysts tracking the stock. Lower realisations have been a problem for the sector in general, and monsoon is an unkind season for the industry. But cement still remains one of the favourite stories in the market. One good quarter in terms of cement prices, and investors will be making a beeline again.

Rerating over?

Lupin is another stock where analysts appear to be getting fidgety about valuations despite a strong quarterly performance. The stock scaled its highest levels in nearly two years, as operating profits for the first quarter was ahead of estimates. Lupin has been a turnaround story since June last year when the stock price bottomed after a dismal set of quarterly numbers. The ride was not a smooth one as bulls braved the US FDA strikes on key plants and doubts over whether the restructuring efforts would pay off. The first quarter numbers were robust, but analysts are not convinced if it can sustain. That is because the new generic drugs that contributed to the earnings beat will face tough competition once the exclusivity period for those ends and rivals launch their version.

The generic version of anti-asthma drug Spiriva holds promise, but that too has been priced in, analysts say. Kotak Institutional Equities and Citi have downgraded the stock to a sell with sub-Rs 1,000 price target, but bulls are not taking it seriously. One reason could that the outlook on the pharma sector in general is positive, as it is seen to be one of the relatively undervalued pockets in this market.

Tata Chemicals

The stock fell around 3 percent after the company’s call with analysts to discuss the first quarter earnings. Gross margins for the June quarter were the highest in many quarters, but the road ahead looks hazy.

From the Morgan Stanley report post earnings call:

“Tata Chemicals sees a softer outlook, with supply exceeding demand by ~1-1.5 mn tonnes as supply growth in Asia (~3 mn tn) and US (~1.5 mn tn) coincide with weaker offtake from construction and industrial chemicals market. The medium-term outlook is unchanged, but TTCH sees increased China exports until domestic demand improves to absorb new capacity.”

Credit cards

The aggregate money owed by credit card holders in the US has now risen to $1.03 trillion, a record high since the US Fed started publishing this data from 2003. And delinquencies too are slowly inching up. This is a sign that consumers are feeling the pinch of high prices and lower savings balances, as wages are now rising at a much slow pace from two years ago.

Hard charging

Its recent bets may have backfired and attracted bad press, but SoftBank is showing no signs of slowing down. The bank, including its Vision Fund, invested $1.8 billion in startups and other companies last quarter, compared with only around $500 million in each of the previous three quarters, according to WSJ. Softbank’s stock price has benefitted from the recent AI frenzy, rising 24 percent this year so far. But earnings are a different matter, as the bottomline dripped red ink for the third successive quarter.

Bank job

Talk about shattering stereotypes. Italy’s right-wing government, safely assumed to be in the ‘pro-business’ camp, has taken a decision any red-blooded Latin American revolutionary would be proud of. Shares of Italian banks plunged up to 10 percent yesterday after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government announced a surprise 40 percent 'windfall tax' on lenders. Italy said it would use the expected €2 billion to fund relief for households and businesses hit by higher interest rates. In fact, the country’s foreign minister had appealed to the European Central Bank last month to stop hiking interest rates, saying this was putting a strain on borrowers without curbing inflation.

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article.