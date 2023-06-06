Short Call | A day of IGL, Info Edge, conflicting FII signals, and Morgan’s contrarian call on US equities

Net selling by FIIs for two consecutive sessions makes the Street wonder if it is time to take some money off the table.

In investing, nothing is certain. The best investments we have ever made, that in retrospect seem like free money, seemed not at all that way when we made them. - Seth Klarman

The benchmark indices continued to grind higher on Monday, even as investors are now beginning to get a bit cautious about valuations. In addition, net selling by foreign institutional investors for two consecutive sessions is making the Street wonder if it is time to take some money off the table.

Mutual funds expect more outflows than inflows into equity schemes if the market rises further. That has pretty much been the pattern for over a year now, where wealthy investors increase their investments into mutual funds at lower levels, and then book profits if the market rallies 10 percent or more. And that strategy has worked well for most investors.

IGL

The stock snapped a two-day losing streak to end around 1 percent higher on Monday. It came under selling pressure since hitting a 52-week high in May after the Delhi government approved a draft policy that will make it mandatory for app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola and delivery businesses to switch to all-electric fleets in seven years. Brokerage firm Jefferies has termed the timelines as “aggressive” and said in its report that EV adoption presented medium-term risk to 30 percent of IGL’s overall volumes. Sentiment for consumer facing gas distribution companies has improved over the last few sessions as pressure on margins appears to be easing because of softening gas prices.

A rerating for IGL in particular could be delayed following the latest headwind in the form of Delhi’s EV policy. IGL Managing Director Sanjay

Kumar said that CNG and PNG Volumes have picked up, and that the positive impact of lower LNG prices was till not reflecting in the operating margins. IGL is trying to be part of the EV story by getting into the charging infrastructure space, though this is a story that will take some time to play out. Nevertheless, as the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them.

Losing the edge

Shares of Info Edge ended around 3 percent lower in Monday’s steady session. F&O data suggests unwinding of long positions. The stock had a good run in 2022, when demand for talent in the IT sector was buoyant. With IT hiring in the slow lane, Info Edge’s fortunes too have dipped. Brokerage house Macquarie has retained its 'underperform' rating with a target price of Rs 3,000, and added it to its Asia Marquee list of stocks rated 'sell'.

Info Edge’s flagship Naukri vertical sees slower growth because of the sluggishness in the IT sector and there is still no clear path to profits in other verticals, according to Macquarie. The bearish call comes barely a week after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs rated the stock a sell, citing slowing growth and rich valuations. The stock has made a decent recovery from the March lows, but bulge bracket traders bullish on the stock have their task cut out if institutional players are hesitant to bite.

Buy or sell?

The variation between provisional FII net investment figures released by the exchanges and those published by Sebi has been a matter of debate for a while now. On most days, the trend (net buy/net sell) is similar, though the extent of purchases or sales may vary. But there are also days when the provisional numbers and the Sebi data point in opposite directions. For instance, last Friday, FIIs were net sellers of close to Rs 650 crore worth of shares, going by provisional data released by the exchanges. But the Sebi numbers reveal that FIIs were net buyers of around Rs 650 crore worth of shares. So what exactly are FIIs up to?

Contrarian call

Morgan Stanley strategists feel a sudden drop in corporate earnings will slam the brakes on the US stock market rally, a view that few other broking firms share, reports Bloomberg.

At the same time, Morgan Stanley is bullish on equities in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea and recommend an overweight position in developed-market government bonds, including long-dated Treasuries, and the dollar.

“We think that the downside risk to US earnings is now,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note published Sunday. “While a deteriorating liquidity backdrop is likely to put downward pressure on equity valuations over the next three months, we also see EPS disappointment ahead as revenue growth slows and margins contract further.”

No rate cuts

Persistent strength in the US economy has considerably reduced the case for the Federal Reserve making large interest-rate cuts this year, and that is raising doubts among a section of investors whether the stock market rally can sustain.

From the WSJ:

“Derivatives markets show investors now expect the Fed’s target rate to sit at 5 percent at year-end, according to Tradeweb, up from just above 4 percent last month. Some say a second half featuring higher interest rates would likely drag on stocks, despite persistent strength in the economy and corporate profits. Many note that most US stock sectors have been weak this year even as major indexes rise.”

Some more action please

One of the reasons for the US Federal Reserve pausing on rate hikes was the expectation that the aftermath of the banking crisis would force many of the smaller banks to cut back on lending. But things don’t seem to be playing out that way.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), not enough banks in the US have cut back on lending for the Fed to start thinking about cutting rates.

“We don’t yet see a significant slowdown in lending. There is some, but not on the scale that would lead to the Fed stepping back,” the IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC. “I cannot stress enough that we are in an exceptionally uncertain environment. Therefore pay attention to trends and be agile, adjusting — should the trends change,” she said.

Contra Pharma

While most foreign firms are stampeding out of China amid heightened tensions with the West, AstraZeneca is boldly marching to its own tune.

The Anglo-Swedish multinational, which is the largest overseas pharma company in China by sales, remains bullish on the market. “When you are a global company like AstraZeneca you have always to cope with geopolitical risk and you have to try to manage that without getting too involved,” the firm’s new chair Michel Demaré told the Financial Times.

“There are industries where there are more tensions, of course, but it doesn’t apply to our own pharmaceutical industry,” he added.

Are the other Western companies listening?

Abhishek Mukherjee contributed to this article