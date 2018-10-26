Shoppers Stop Q2 net profit at Rs 13.20 crore

Retail chain Shoppers Stop reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 21.80 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 867.09 crore during the quarter under review, up 2.77 percent, as against Rs 843.65 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 844.24 crore, up 2.43 percent, as against Rs 824.15 crore earlier.

"On a like-to-like basis for the quarter, our sales have increased by 3.6 percent riding on our continuous efforts to provide immersive and seamless shopping experiences across in-store and online platforms," said Shoppers Stop Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO Rajiv Suri.

Shoppers Stop operates a network of 203 stores under brands like Shoppers Stop, HomeStop, MAC, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown and Smash Box.

Shares of Shoppers Stop on October 26 settled at Rs 475 on BSE, down 1.91 percent from the previous close.