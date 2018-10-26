App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shoppers Stop Q2 net profit at Rs 13.20 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 21.80 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Retail chain Shoppers Stop reported a standalone net profit of Rs 13.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 21.80 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Shoppers Stop said in a BSE filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 867.09 crore during the quarter under review, up 2.77 percent, as against Rs 843.65 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at Rs 844.24 crore, up 2.43 percent, as against Rs 824.15 crore earlier.

"On a like-to-like basis for the quarter, our sales have increased by 3.6 percent riding on our continuous efforts to provide immersive and seamless shopping experiences across in-store and online platforms," said Shoppers Stop Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO Rajiv Suri.

Shoppers Stop operates a network of 203 stores under brands like Shoppers Stop, HomeStop, MAC, Clinique, Estee Lauder, Bobbi Brown and Smash Box.

Shares of Shoppers Stop on October 26 settled at Rs 475 on BSE, down 1.91 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 07:55 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Shoppers Stop

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.