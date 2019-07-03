Shoppers Stop rallies 4% after Aditya Birla Sun Life MF buys 2 percent stake

Shoppers Stop shares gained 3.6 percent intraday on July 3 after Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund increased its stake in the company by 2 percent.

The mutual fund house bought 2 percent stake through open market transaction on June 28.

After this, its stake in the company increased from 5.01 percent earlier to 7.01 percent (representing 61.66 lakh shares) as of July 2, 2019.

The stock was quoting at Rs 504.75, up Rs 12.50, or 2.54 percent on the BSE at 1224 hours IST. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 510.20 and an intraday low of Rs 497.75.