Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shoppers Stop rallies 4% after Aditya Birla Sun Life MF buys 2 percent stake

The mutual fund house bought 2 percent stake through open market transaction on June 28.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shoppers Stop shares gained 3.6 percent intraday on July 3 after Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund increased its stake in the company by 2 percent.

The mutual fund house bought 2 percent stake through open market transaction on June 28.

After this, its stake in the company increased from 5.01 percent earlier to 7.01 percent (representing 61.66 lakh shares) as of July 2, 2019.

Close
The stock was quoting at Rs 504.75, up Rs 12.50, or 2.54 percent on the BSE at 1224 hours IST. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 510.20 and an intraday low of Rs 497.75.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shoppers Stop

