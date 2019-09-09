Shilpa Medicare zooms 5% after USFDA concludes inspection of Telangana facility

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times. It was trading with volumes of 3,249 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,886 shares, an increase of 72.27 percent.
Shilpa Medicare zoomed over 5 percent intraday on September 9 after US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded inspection of its facility.
USFDA inspected Shilpa Medicare’s Finished Dosage Formulation Facility (Sterile and Non-sterile Dosage Forms) in Telangana's Jadcherla town from August 29 to September 6.
At 1136 hours, Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 274.00, up Rs 14.35, or 5.53 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 275.00 and an intraday low of Rs 260.50.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:52 am