Shilpa Medicare zooms 5% after USFDA concludes inspection of Telangana facility

Shilpa Medicare zoomed over 5 percent intraday on September 9 after US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) concluded inspection of its facility.

USFDA inspected Shilpa Medicare’s Finished Dosage Formulation Facility (Sterile and Non-sterile Dosage Forms) in Telangana's Jadcherla town from August 29 to September 6.

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.17 times. It was trading with volumes of 3,249 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,886 shares, an increase of 72.27 percent.