you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare shares fall 9% despite strong a Q4 result



Shares of Shilpa Medicare fell 8.8 percent intraday on June 16 despite reporting strong quarterly earnings in Q4FY20.

The company has registered a 45 percent year-on-year growth in March quarter profit at Rs 34.57 crore on strong revenue as well as operating income.

As a result, its earnings per shares jumped significantly to Rs 4.24, against 2.93 percent in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 220 crore compared to the corresponding period last year.

At the operating level, company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 45 crore and margin expanded 200 bps to 20.7 percent in Q4FY20.

In addition, Shilpa Medicare said it decided to acquire FTF Pharma for Rs 75 crore. It will also acquire Auxilla Pharmaceuticals and Research LLP through its subsidiary Shilpa Corporate Holdings, it added.

Both acquisitions are subject to the agreed terms and conditions.

Initially, Shilpa Medicare will invest Rs 6 crore in Auxilla Pharmaceuticals and Research LLP, which is mainly into reformulation/repurposing/novel drug delivery system of existing dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The reason behind the acquisition of FTF Pharma is to enhance the R&D facilities and product extension, said the company.

The stock was trading at Rs 530.05, down Rs 33.85 or 6 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

