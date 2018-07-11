App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare rises more than 12% on EIR from USFDA

This inspection was carried out between 16 to 19 January, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Shilpa Medicare rose more than 12 percent intraday Wednesday as company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received of EIR (establishment inspection report) from USFDA to our both API manufacturing facilities located at Raichur, Karnataka.

This inspection was carried out between 16 to 19 January, 2018.

The inspection has now been closed by USFDA.

At 09:40 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 428.85, up Rs 45.35, or 11.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 708.80 and 52-week low Rs 374.10 on 11 July, 2017 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.85 percent below its 52-week high and 13.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:49 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.