Shilpa Medicare rises more than 12% on EIR from USFDA

Share price of Shilpa Medicare rose more than 12 percent intraday Wednesday as company received EIR from USFDA.

The company has received of EIR (establishment inspection report) from USFDA to our both API manufacturing facilities located at Raichur, Karnataka.

This inspection was carried out between 16 to 19 January, 2018.

The inspection has now been closed by USFDA.

At 09:40 hrs Shilpa Medicare was quoting at Rs 428.85, up Rs 45.35, or 11.83 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 708.80 and 52-week low Rs 374.10 on 11 July, 2017 and 05 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 39.85 percent below its 52-week high and 13.97 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil