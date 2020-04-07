App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare locked in upper circuit on UK nod for anti-cancer drug

According to the company, the drug is expected to be available in the UK in the second quarter of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shilpa Medicare shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on April 7 after the pharma company received the UK health regulator’s approval for its anti-cancer drug Imatinib.

After losing more than 52 percent in over a month, the stock has gained nearly 16 percent in April so fa. It was trading at Rs 282.95, up 4.99 percent on the BSE at 1512 hours.

Its United Kingdom-based subsidiary Koanaa Healthcare ot the nod of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) for Imatinib oral solution.

"The approval of Imatinib Oral Solution represents a major step forward in treatment options for cancers in paediatric and geriatric patients, patients with swallowing difficulties and also offers dose titration across the patient population," said the company in its BSE filing.

The drug should be available in the UK in the second quarter of 2020 and would be supplied from its UK-based manufacturing facility LM Pharmaceuticals, the company said.

The worldwide market is approximately $1.6 billion and in UK is approximately $104.4 million as per IQVIA MAT Q4 2019 data, it said.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

