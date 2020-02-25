App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare locked in upper circuit after board nod for biological unit sale

The sale of biological unit is subject to the approval of shareholders and is expected to be completed on or before March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shilpa Medicare share price was locked in five percent upper circuit on February 25 after the board approved the sale of its biological unit.

The stock touched a fresh 52-week high of Rs 515.20, up Rs 24.50, or 4.99 percent, on the BSE. There were pending buy orders of 4,212 shares, with no sellers available at 1138 hours.

The company’s board of directors on February 24 approved the sale of biological unit by way of slump sale to Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary.

Close

The sale is subject to the approval of shareholders and is expected to be completed on or before March 31, 2020.

related news

"The biological unit proposed to be sold is under construction/installation stage and not yet commenced commercial operations. Net worth is being worked out based on fair market value from an independent valuer. Further, net worth of the proposed unit is estimated to be around 22-24 percent (Rs 321.77 crore approximately) on standalone financials basis," the company said.

The sale, Shilpa Medicare said, would result in operational synergies and overall cost optimisation.

"The sale facilitates to create a biological business with a separate focused management that would provide greater flexibility in pursuing long-term growth plans and strategies; and helps the management to efficiently exploit opportunities for biological business independently," it said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.