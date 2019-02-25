Shilpa Medicare gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug

Shilpa Medicare shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drug that treats several types of cancer.

The stock was quoting at Rs 355, up Rs 3.70, or 1.05 percent on the BSE, at 11:09 hours IST.

Company has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its ANDA, Gemcitabine for Injection USP, 200 mg/vial and 1 g/vial.

Gemcitabine is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD), Gemzar which is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer & pancreatic cancer as recommended in the label approved by FDA, Shilpa Medicare said in a release.

According to IQVIA MAT 12/2018, the US market for Gemcitabine is approximately $ 11.7 million.