App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shilpa Medicare gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug

The US market for Gemcitabine is approximately $ 11.7 million.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shilpa Medicare shares gained more than 3 percent intraday on Monday after the US health regulator approved company's drug that treats several types of cancer.

The stock was quoting at Rs 355, up Rs 3.70, or 1.05 percent on the BSE, at 11:09 hours IST.

Company has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its ANDA, Gemcitabine for Injection USP, 200 mg/vial and 1 g/vial.

Gemcitabine is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD), Gemzar which is used in the treatment of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer & pancreatic cancer as recommended in the label approved by FDA, Shilpa Medicare said in a release.

According to IQVIA MAT 12/2018, the US market for Gemcitabine is approximately $ 11.7 million.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 11:19 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Shilpa Medicare

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.