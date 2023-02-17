 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilpa Medicare continues to rally for second day, settles over 15% higher

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Shilpa Medicare shares posted a smart rally for yet another session on February 17 despite the subdued mood at Dalal Street. The Nifty50 itself fell more than 100 points.

The stock climbed 15.5 percent to close at Rs 298 on the NSE, followed by an 8 percent rally in the previous session. The stock on February 15 hit the lowest level since September 4, 2019, followed by the current two-day rally.

The northward journey in share price is largely attributed to the successful registration of its Bengaluru facility with the Ministry of Health of the United Arab Emirates which opens the door for the commercialisation of products in UAE.

"Bengaluru facility, Unit VI, for manufacture and testing of orodispersible films and transdermal systems has been successfully registered with Ministry of Health, United Arab Emirates. This registration enables us to register the products (orodispersible films and transdermal systems) in UAE for commercialization," Shilpa Medicare said in its filing to exchanges on February 16.