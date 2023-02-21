 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilpa Medicare back in action, tops Nifty500 list with over 9% gains

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 21, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

Shilpa Medicare made an impressive comeback to recoup the previous session’s losses, gaining more than 9 percent on February 21 to see its best closing in more than two months despite a volatile market.

The stock formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, making higher highs, higher lows. The volume was significantly higher that on February 18.

After a 24 percent rally in two back-to-back sessions, the stock retreated and closed 8 percent lower on February 20 while taking support at the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).

But it recouped the losses and closed at Rs 297.20 on the National Stock exchange, its highest level since December 8, 2022.