App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shibulal son-in-law sells Infosys shares worth Rs 111 cr, stock hits life high

Gaurav Manchanda held 85,73,973 equity shares or 0.39 percent stake in Infosys as of June 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gaurav Manchanda, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal, sold small stake in the country's second largest software services company.

The company informed exchanges that Manchanda sold more than 8.05 lakh equity shares through open market transaction between August 8 and August 10.

He offloaded shares, which is 0.04 percent of his total stake in the company, through three different transactions.

Image113082018

related news

He sold 2.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,362.38 per share, 3 lakh shares at Rs 1,382.48 and 2.23 lakh shares at Rs 1,375.33 per share.

Gaurav Manchanda held 85,73,973 equity shares or 0.39 percent stake in Infosys as of June 2018.

Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal along with daughter Shruti Shibulal had gifted their shares worth over Rs 2,327 crore in the company to family members in February 2018.

"Today, Shruti and I have transferred part of our Infosys holdings to my son-in-law, Gaurav Manchanda, daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudan Shibulal and grandson, Milan Shibulal Manchanda. We have informed Infosys of these transfers. The transfers have been made within family members to provide equity for the next generation," Shibulal had said in a statement.

Image213082018

As of June 2018, apart from Gaurav, Kumari Shibulal (0.24 percent stake), Shreyas Shibulal (0.64 percent), Shruti Shibulal (0.06 percent), Milan Shibulal Manchanda (0.35), Sarojini Damodaran Shibulal (0.04 percent) are among other shareholders from Shibhulal family.

At 12:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,387.85, up Rs 2.65, or 0.19 percent after hitting a record high of Rs 1,400.05 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 01:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Infosys

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.