Shibulal son-in-law sells Infosys shares worth Rs 111 cr, stock hits life high

Gaurav Manchanda, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal, sold small stake in the country's second largest software services company.

The company informed exchanges that Manchanda sold more than 8.05 lakh equity shares through open market transaction between August 8 and August 10.

He offloaded shares, which is 0.04 percent of his total stake in the company, through three different transactions.

He sold 2.8 lakh shares at Rs 1,362.38 per share, 3 lakh shares at Rs 1,382.48 and 2.23 lakh shares at Rs 1,375.33 per share.

Gaurav Manchanda held 85,73,973 equity shares or 0.39 percent stake in Infosys as of June 2018.

Infosys co-founder SD Shibulal along with daughter Shruti Shibulal had gifted their shares worth over Rs 2,327 crore in the company to family members in February 2018.

"Today, Shruti and I have transferred part of our Infosys holdings to my son-in-law, Gaurav Manchanda, daughter-in-law Bhairavi Madhusudan Shibulal and grandson, Milan Shibulal Manchanda. We have informed Infosys of these transfers. The transfers have been made within family members to provide equity for the next generation," Shibulal had said in a statement.

As of June 2018, apart from Gaurav, Kumari Shibulal (0.24 percent stake), Shreyas Shibulal (0.64 percent), Shruti Shibulal (0.06 percent), Milan Shibulal Manchanda (0.35), Sarojini Damodaran Shibulal (0.04 percent) are among other shareholders from Shibhulal family.

At 12:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,387.85, up Rs 2.65, or 0.19 percent after hitting a record high of Rs 1,400.05 on the BSE.