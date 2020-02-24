Sharp volatility may persist due to coronavirus, go with Neutral Ratio Spread

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup - 'Neutral Ratio Spread'

After four days of consecutive fall, a sharp pullback was witnessed last week. The price pattern and overall scenario indicating that we could go through sideways move in the coming days and options traders need to adopt the trading strategy that could catch the volatility as well as theta decay emerging from a range-bound move.

Traders can initiate 'Neutral ratio spread' where ATM call and put option can be bought to take advantage of volatile move on either side and OTM call and put option can be sold to gain the premium amount. The strategy is suitable in a condition where volatility is likely to persist in the particular short range.

Let’s hear it from Options data

Gap down opening in today's trading session has placed the Put writers in dilemma. Short unwinding has been witnessed in 12,100 and 12,050 PE of 4,55,025 and 1,84,350 contracts respectively. The base for this market has clearly shifted downward and 11,800 are emerging as an immediate support level where fresh open interest addition has been witnessed of 6,44,025 lakh. 12,000 PE holds the highest cumulative open interest of 42,21,300 lakhs which indicates that the probability of mild pullback is still there.

On Call side fresh open interest addition has been witnessed in all immediate strike prices suggesting that selling pressure at higher levels will not be ruled out. Indispensable volatility could trouble the traders but 11,800 should be taken into consideration as a base price in forming the strategy.

Structure & pattern

'Island reversal' on the daily chart and support at 20-day moving average but the follow-up buying seems to be missing to provide the further strength to the pattern.

At present, prices are trading below all major short-term and medium-term moving averages, indicating that bias is likely to be on downside in the immediate short-term but bounce back on every dip would keep prices in a particular range.

Apart from this, daily data of coronavirus infection either from China or globally may create sharp volatility. The support levels for the coming days exist in the range of 11,829 to 11,791 and on an upside 12,099 and 12,140 will act as an important resistance level.

Trading strategy

Keeping the trading range suggested by Options data as well as technical parameters, we have selected the trading range of 11,750- 12,150 to be on safe side. Traders can initiate 'Neutral Ratio Spread' and buy 11,950 Call and Put option to play the volatility and sell 12,150 and 11,750 Call and Put option, respectively, to hedge the positions in ratio of 1:3.

Nifty Spot 12080.85

BUY 11950 CE 1 LOT @ 59BUY 11950 PE 1 LOT @ 82SELL 12150 CE 3 LOTS @ 11

SELL 11750 PE 3 LOTS @ 18

Premium Outflow – 54

The strategy would enable the traders to play volatility and profit in long positions can be booked on any rise till 12,150 and long positions in Puts can be booked in the zone of 11,750 range. The expected risk is limited to 54 points.

Note: An Option price resembles the trading price as on February 24 at 1330 hours of February 27 contract.

