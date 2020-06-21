Sharp rise in demat accounts indicate focus shifting to equity amid declining interest rates, yields: Vinay Agrawal

Due to declining interest rates and yields in fixed income instruments contract, investors are looking for options to invest in asset classes where returns are better, Angel Broking's CEO Vinay Agrawal said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Due to the recent instances of defaults impacting debt mutual funds, investors are looking to diversify their portfolio risk, Agrawal added.

Here are edited excerpts of the interview:

Q. What is the reason behind the increase in retail demat accounts despite the COVID-19 crisis?

A. Due to the correction in the market, retail investors are finding an opportunity to enter at discounted levels, especially in many of the bluechip companies. Also, since most of the businesses have shifted from conventional offices to working from home in the last three months, a good part of the working population has got some extra time to learn about financial markets and make investments. Both these scenarios have collectively enticed more population to participate and hence we are seeing a surge in opening of demat accounts especially with discount brokers.

Q. Does it mean that retail investors are brave enough to fight any crisis henceforth or, are they ignoring fear like they used to be in 2008 global financial crisis and IT bubble of 2000, etc.?

A. The current crisis is different from the 2008 global financial crisis and the IT bubble which happened in the last decade. In those events, a couple of sectors were majorly impacted and hence led to the global meltdown. Today, what we are facing is a completely different situation wherein all the businesses are impacted. Consumption levels have gone down. Travel and hospitality are completely shut. Due to the uncertainty because of the pandemic, we saw a sharp fall in Sensex, from a high of 41,000 to a low of 26,000, in the last week of March, which continued till mid-April. Now, once the country has started reopening and businesses have started running, we are seeing gradual recovery in the markets as well. The current situation is fighting the challenge to come out with a vaccine at the earliest. So, essentially, it is just the uncertainty regarding timelines, but for which most investors are optimistic that the world is going to overcome this crisis very soon.

Q. Are retail investors looking more confident in the current crisis than in the previous crisis?

A. The entire world has evolved over the years. We have learnt from the previous crisis and built the entire ecosystem again. Thus, we feel that we are more confident now to face such a crisis with the help of our advanced technology and global collective effort. It is also evident from the fact that CDSL opened 38 lakh net demat accounts in FY20 (11.5 lakh in just two months of FY21) compared to 25 lakh in FY19.

Q. What is the actual change in behaviour of investors now?

A. Retail investors have matured over time and now understand the markets and broader economy better. As a result, there is a rising interest level in capital markets. This is evident from the rising number of trading accounts not only in India but also in the United States where Robinhood amassed three million accounts in just four months of 2020.

Due to declining interest rates and yields in fixed income instruments contract, investors are looking for options to invest in asset classes where returns are better. Also, due to recent instances of defaults impacting debt mutual funds, investors are looking to diversify their portfolio risk. Thus, we are seeing enhanced participation through trading accounts or through mutual fund investments.

Q. Are retail investors feeling more comfortable with equity than any other assets?

A. Investors have always felt comfortable with equities, provided they have the right partners in this journey. With an increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile data, access to financial markets has been easier now than couple of years ago. With Sensex delivering 16 percent CAGR in last three years, as compared to fixed deposits or other fixed income instruments where yields have contracted, people have recognized this as formidable asset class. This is evident from rising traction in equities and mutual funds over the last couple of years.

Q. What has been the volume of trade? Has it increased?

A. Yes, the trading volumes have increased since the lockdown from last week of March. Cash volumes are up by almost 25 percent in FY21 to over Rs 52,000 crore per day from Rs 41,000 crore per day in Q4FY20 whereas F&O contract volumes are up by 10 percent in FY21 to 2.5 crore contracts per day from 2.27 crore contracts per day in Q4FY20.

