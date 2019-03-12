Sharon Bio Medicine locked at upper circuit on withdrawal of closure notice for its plant

Shares of Sharon Bio Medicine are up 5 percent and locked at the upper circuit after the withdrawal of closure notice by MPCB.

Buy orders of 5,076 shares were pending at the time of writing this article, with no sellers available.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) withdrew the closure notice received for the company's API plant at Taloja, Maharashtra, as per a BSE release by the company.

Considering the compliances in respect of closure directions, MPCB approved the proposal subject to fulfilment of certain conditions stated therein, it added.

At 1433 hours, Sharon Bio Medicine was quoting at Rs 3.83, up Rs 0.18, or 4.93 percent on the BSE.