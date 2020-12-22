Shares of Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge, Endurance fall up to 5% amid COVID scare in UK

Representative image

Shares of most companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from the UK traded in the red on BSE in morning trade on December 22.

The new and virulent strain of COVID-19 spooked investors across the globe as concerns that fresh lockdowns will derail economic recovery grew stronger.

Shares of Tata Motors fell almost 5 percent while those of Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge declined 4 percent. Shares of Endurance Technologies fell 3 percent.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Tata Motors earns 47 percent of its revenue from the UK and the European Union (EU) markets. Motherson Sumi earns about 40 percent, Endurance about 28 percent and Bharat Forge about 15 percent from the UK and EU markets.

The government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there.

"This suspension to start from 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

The announcement follows the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK, leading to several nations restricting flight services to Britain.

India joins a growing list of countries that have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK. These countries include Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.