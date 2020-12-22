MARKET NEWS

Shares of Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge, Endurance fall up to 5% amid COVID scare in UK

The new and virulent strain of COVID-19 spooked investors across the globe as concerns that fresh lockdowns will derail economic recovery grew stronger.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2020 / 11:32 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Shares of most companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from the UK traded in the red on BSE in morning trade on December 22.

Shares of Tata Motors fell almost 5 percent while those of Motherson Sumi and Bharat Forge declined 4 percent. Shares of Endurance Technologies fell 3 percent.

As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Tata Motors earns 47 percent of its revenue from the UK and the European Union (EU) markets. Motherson Sumi earns about 40 percent, Endurance about 28 percent and Bharat Forge about 15 percent from the UK and EU markets.

Indian Firms in UK 22122020

Close

The government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there.

"This suspension to start from 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

The announcement follows the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19 in the UK, leading to several nations restricting flight services to Britain.

India joins a growing list of countries that have already announced restrictions on travel to the UK. These countries include Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.
TAGS: #Bharat Forge #Buzzing Stocks #Endurance Technologies #Motherson Sumi #Tata Motors
first published: Dec 22, 2020 11:24 am

