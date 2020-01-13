Market Live: Sensex, Nifty near record highs; IT stocks in focus

Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:

The coming week will also be an eventful one as participants will be closely eyeing the earnings announcements and pre-budget discussions. Besides, the macroeconomic data viz. CPI and WPI inflation are also scheduled on January 13 and January 14 respectively. On the global front, though the geopolitical seems to have subsided, but it will remain on traders’ radar. The much-awaited trade deal between the US-China is also scheduled to be signed next week.

In the case of decline, 12,140 would act as immediate support and the major support will be at 11,850. Meanwhile, volatility would remain high on the stock-specific front due to prevailing earnings season and global uncertainty so plan your trades accordingly.