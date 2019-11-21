Market Live: Sensex in green, Nifty flat; Zee Ent gains 15%, infra stocks in focus

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Delhi High Court puts assets sale restriction on Reliance Capital:
Zee Entertainment rises 15% on stake divestment:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian Markets:
US Markets ends lower:
Delhi High Court puts assets sale restriction on Reliance Capital: Delhi High Court has passed an order placing restrictions on any sale, disposal or creation of any encumbrance on any assets of the company, which include the company's 4.28% shareholding in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited, till December 16, 2019.
Zee Entertainment rises 15% on stake divestment: Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price rose 15 percent in the early trade on November 21 after promoter is planning to sell its stake in the company.
Market Opens: It is flat start for the Indian indices on November 20.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 18.62 points or 0.05% at 40670.26, and the Nifty up 4.90 points or 0.04% at 12004.00
Zee Entertainment, IRB Infra UCO Bank, HCC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are BPCL, Gail, SCI, NTPC and Hindalco.
Hot Stocks: A close above 12,050 will open doors for Nifty to touch 12,300 levels
In case of any decline, Nifty will continue to find support around 11,800-11,700 levels, which coincides with horizontal trendline supports and will act as a line of polarity.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.83 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.81.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 62.36 points or 0.15% at 40714.00, and the Nifty up 28.00 points or 0.23% at 12027.10.
15 crore shares of Zee Entertainment change hands on NSE at Rs 304 per share
Indian markets are expected to open flattish tracking negative global cues. Global news flows on the tariff war remain a key monitorable, said ICICIdirect.