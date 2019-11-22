Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty around 11,900; IT stocks under pressure

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 27% so far, retail book gets full

The Rs 410-crore public offer of CSB Bank (erstwhile The Catholic Syrian Bank) has been subscribed 27 percent so far on first day of bidding November 22. The public issue received bids for 28.85 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.15 crore shares (excluding anchor book), as per data available on exchanges.

The reserved category of retail investors fully subscribed (1.4 times) while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors received subscription of 3 percent but qualified institutional buyers is yet to get subscripion.

The Kerala-based lender already raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors on November 21, at higher end of price band of Rs 193-195 per share.