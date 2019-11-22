App
Nov 22, 2019 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty around 11,900; IT stocks under pressure

Among sectors, except energy and metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in red.

  • November 22, 2019 01:33 PM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade on November 22.

    The Sensex is down 222.85 points or 0.55% at 40352.32, and the Nifty down 63.70 points or 0.53% at 11904.70. About 963 shares have advanced, 1294 shares declined, and 144 shares are unchanged. 

  • November 22, 2019 01:13 PM IST

    Stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today. Click here to view full list

  • November 22, 2019 01:04 PM IST

    Investments via P-notes rise in October after registering fall for 4 months

    After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

    Before registering gain in October, investments through P-notes had been declining continuously since June, according to the latest data from markets regulator Sebi.

  • November 22, 2019 12:50 PM IST

    CSB Bank IPO subscribed 27% so far, retail book gets full

    The Rs 410-crore public offer of CSB Bank (erstwhile The Catholic Syrian Bank) has been subscribed 27 percent so far on first day of bidding November 22. The public issue received bids for 28.85 lakh equity shares against IPO size of 1.15 crore shares (excluding anchor book), as per data available on exchanges.

    The reserved category of retail investors fully subscribed (1.4 times) while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors received subscription of 3 percent but qualified institutional buyers is yet to get subscripion.

    The Kerala-based lender already raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors on November 21, at higher end of price band of Rs 193-195 per share.

  • November 22, 2019 12:49 PM IST

  • November 22, 2019 12:44 PM IST

    ITC, Motherson Sumi Systems on Morgan Stanley Focus List, rally 3-4%

    FMCG major ITC gained 2.82 percent and auto ancillary Motherson Sumi Systems' 4 percent in the morning trade on November 22. The gains came after the two companies found a place on Morgan Stanley’s Focus List.

    However, the research firm removed Container Corporation of India and Asian Paints from the list. Both stocks have corrected more than 1.5 percent each.

    Goldman Sachs has maintained its buy rating on Motherson, with a target price at Rs 155, implying 26.5 percent potential upside from current level. Read More

  • November 22, 2019 12:32 PM IST

    CRISIL has reaffirmed its rating on the bank facilities worth Rs 735 crore of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri at CRISIL BBB+/stable. 

  • November 22, 2019 12:21 PM IST

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approvals: The company has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) final approval for Deferasirox Tablets 90 mg and 360 mg, final approval for Deferasirox Tablets for Oral Suspension, 125 mg, 250 mg, 500 mg and tentative approval for Deferasirox Tablets 180 mg.

