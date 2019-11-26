Market Live: Nifty & Sensex off record highs; YES Bank top gainer, Bharti Airtel drags

Zee Entertainment share price slips 9% after chairman Subhash Chandra's resignation

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price slipped 9 percent in the morning trade on November 26 following the resignations of chairman Subhash Chandra and other senior officials.

Chandra had a day earlier resigned as the chairman of the board with immediate effect. He will, however, remain a non-executive director of the cash-strapped company. Chief compliance officer and company secretary M Lakshminarayanan has also quit. Ashish Agarwal is the new company secretary.