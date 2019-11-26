Market Live: Nifty & Sensex off record highs; YES Bank top gainer, Bharti Airtel drags

Live now
Nov 26, 2019
Zee Entertainment share price slips 9% after chairman Subhash Chandra's resignation
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price slipped 9 percent in the morning trade on November 26 following the resignations of chairman Subhash Chandra and other senior officials.
Chandra had a day earlier resigned as the chairman of the board with immediate effect. He will, however, remain a non-executive director of the cash-strapped company. Chief compliance officer and company secretary M Lakshminarayanan has also quit. Ashish Agarwal is the new company secretary.
Indoco Remedies share price climbs 6% on Establishment Inspection Report for Hyderabad unit
Shares of Indoco Remedies gained 6 percent intraday on November 26 after the US health regulator cleared Hyderabad unit.
“….received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Clinical Research Organisation, AnaCipher, located at Hyderabad after the inspection,” the pharma company said in its BSE filing.
The inspection was carried out by the United States Food and Drug Administration (division of New Drug Bioequivalence Evaluation) during August 5-9, 2019.
Nifty50 scales new peak! These 20 stocks surged 31-153% from previous to current record high
The Nifty50 finally clocked a historic high on November 26 as bulls were finally able to take control of the D-Street after a three-week power struggle with the bears.
Mahesh Patil of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC told CNBC-TV18:
The move in the market is bit surprising on the back of good inflows seen from FIIs in past few months but still see some lack of confidence in the Indian market.
He expect Nifty earnings growth of 16-17 percent this year, while overall earnings growth this year will likely be muted.
The metals could see a leg up next year. The growth in real estate will return once interest rates begin to come down and better to look at larger realtors with good pedigree, he added.
Gold price today: Yellow metal dips on hopes of US-China trade deal; time to buy or sell?
India Gold December futures dip on November 26 following signs of a possible deal between the US and China which fuelled risk-on sentiment.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Metformin Hydrochloride Extended‐Release Tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg.
The headlines may be negative but market is saying something else and have a target of 13,500 on Nifty by end of 2019 said Atul Suri, Founder & CEO, Marathon Trends in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
The liquidity is driving the market and think we are in for another good year, riding on FII & SIP flows, he added.
He believes that the global market likely to dominate the domestic markets in 2020 as he continues to remain bullish on global equities.
Samir Arora of Helios Capital in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that for the moment the momentum will sustain, but the rally needs to broaden, however, confused on why market rose yesterday and today.
He believes that government should now give up on the fiscal deficit number and should now priorities on issues like BPCL divestment.
The fiscal deficit target should be taken as a rolling target and not a fixed one, meanwhile the corporate India is not yet bullish, he added.
Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC securities:
Nifty touched all time high today and Indian markets have followed a lot of other developed markets and emerging markets like Brazil in this regard. We at HDFC Securities had forecasted a Nifty target of 12,400 in December 2018 and now we are almost there.
FIIs have largely been bullish on the Indian market in November, investing Rs 18,200 crore till 25th. Local investors have been investing largely through SIP, but have not withdrawn money in a big way despite a polarised market.