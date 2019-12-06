Market Live: Nifty below 12K, Sensex down 150 pts; pharma outperform

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 06, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA:
Nifty below 12K:
Rupee Update:
Yes Bank sheds 6% post Moody's downgrades:
Market flat:
Gati dips 5% as Allcargo to buy majority stake:
Oil prices:
Asian Markets:
US Markets:
High dividend payers of the chemicals sector:
Dividend Yield refers to the total of 12-month's dividends paid (historical or forecast) divided by the latest share price.
Dividend Payout Ratio is percentage of earnings paid out in dividends.
The following stocks pertaining to the Chemicals sector are the highest dividend payers of that specific sector filtered by market cap.
Check Stock Screener for more information.
D-Street Buzz: Profit booking drags PSU Banks lower led by SBI; Dish TV tanks 15%
The top losers from PSU Bank index included Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Bank of India.
CARE revises Shakti Pumps' rating: CARE Ratings has revised credit rating for long-term bank facilities of company from CARE A-: stable to CARE A-; negative, while short terms bank facilities rating reaffirmed at CARE A2+.
Bull market intact, will wait for lower inflation before any RBI rate cut: Ramesh Damani
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 5 decided to hold the rates after delivering five consecutive cuts in 2019 but Governor Shaktikanta Das later said the central bank was in a wait-and-watch mode and would look for data before bringing the rates further down.
Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA: The company has received an establishment inspection report (EIR). The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from 7 to 11 October 2019. The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated' (NAI).
Pivot Trend:
Motilal Oswal reiterates buy on Reliance Industries: Motilal Oswal reiterated buy on the Reliance Industries and raised the target price from Rs 1,630 to Rs 1,836 per share. The stock is trading at 8.6x FY21 EV/EBITDA and 13.2x FY21 P/E. Broking house value the core segments at 8.5x FY21 and add Rs 413/share for retail.
Vodafone Idea will shut in absence of govt relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla
"We will have to shut shop," Birla said on a query about the course of action for the company going ahead in the absence of government relief.
Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 3%; all stocks in red:
Volume Gainers: