Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Yes Bank, metal stocks in focus

Brokerages view - Source: CNBC-TV18:

Nomura on YES BANK

Neutral call, target at Rs 63 per share

Board outcome on bids is negative

$1.2 billion bid is unlikely to go through given the legal cases

It would also put into question availability of $800 m bids

Capital needed for provisioning could get front-ended

There has been very little resolution in large stressed exposures

Large provisioning without capital infusion will lead breach of capital limits soon

Risk to capital raising a risk to both estimates of book value & multiples

Unavailability of capital raises question on going concern status of the bank

Risks to the going concern status will have an implication on the sector

Likely to be few merger options excluding SBI If YES Bank fails to raise capital



PhillipCap on BEL

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 160 per share

Should comfortably meet its FY20 inflow target

FY21 prospects look equally strong

Delay in client clearances could lead to slippage in FY20 revenue guidance

Valuation to re-rate as our view progressively becomes the consensus view

Our FY20/21 estimates are 10%/8% higher than consensus



Morgan Stanley on HUL

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,020 per share

Share price will fall relative to the country index over the next 30 days

See higher probability of increased competition in home & personal care

Company’s category overlap is the highest of the names under our coverage



Morgan Stanley on GAIL

Overweight rating, target at Rs 188 per share

Could be liable for higher tax on revenues from its fiber operations

Co has a small biz under an entity GAILTEL

GAILTEL accounted less than 0.5% of total revenues in 2017



Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer

Overweight rating, target at Rs 845 per share

Believe the share price will rise relative to the index

May report acceleration in domestic volume growth

May see an expansion in initial business operating margin



Morgan Stanley on SBI

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 330 per share

FY19 co’ divergence at 0.5% of loans

Await details on the nature of this provisioning divergence

It will be an incremental negative if bank will have to provide for this

This will also partially offset large NPL recoveries expected from Essar Steel



Morgan Stanley on MCX

Overweight call, target at Rs 1,365 per share

Reports say SEBI not to pursue whistleblower allegations against MCX

Await further details on this from the company



Citi on Gujarat Gas

Buy rating, target raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260 per share

Raising target as signs of new volume drivers emerge

NGT orders strict enforcement to reduce industrial pollution

Fear of adverse consequences may force officials to act

See strong support to our 19%/37% FY19-22 volume/EPS CAGR forecast



Citi on Cement Sector

Cement prices should rise in CY20

Emami cement’s acquisition by existing large player should help consolidate East market

Cycles could be shorter pending clarity on timing of a demand uptick

Industry demand to fall 2% In FY20

Industry sources indicate Oct-Nov 2019 industry demand maybe flattish YoY



HSBC on BPCL

Maintain buy, target at Rs 591 per share

Progress on privatisation process remains a key driver

Unlocking value from associates & JVs may surprise

Valuation attractive at current levels