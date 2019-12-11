Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Yes Bank, metal stocks in focus

Live now
Dec 11, 2019
Hot Stocks: Here's why JB Chemicals & Eris Lifesciences could give over 12% returns in 3-4 weeks
The Indian markets kick-started this week on a negative note with the Nifty slipping well below 11,900 mark tracking weak global cues and as traders unwound long positions at higher levels.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.89 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.92.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading marginally higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.27 points or 0.11% at 40283.15, and the Nifty up 7.10 points or 0.06% at 11863.90.
Ideas for Profit | Relaxo: Walking the talk through strong earnings visibility
Brokerages view - Source: CNBC-TV18:
Nomura on YES BANK
Neutral call, target at Rs 63 per share
Board outcome on bids is negative
$1.2 billion bid is unlikely to go through given the legal cases
It would also put into question availability of $800 m bids
Capital needed for provisioning could get front-ended
There has been very little resolution in large stressed exposures
Large provisioning without capital infusion will lead breach of capital limits soon
Risk to capital raising a risk to both estimates of book value & multiples
Unavailability of capital raises question on going concern status of the bank
Risks to the going concern status will have an implication on the sector
Likely to be few merger options excluding SBI If YES Bank fails to raise capital
PhillipCap on BEL
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 160 per share
Should comfortably meet its FY20 inflow target
FY21 prospects look equally strong
Delay in client clearances could lead to slippage in FY20 revenue guidance
Valuation to re-rate as our view progressively becomes the consensus view
Our FY20/21 estimates are 10%/8% higher than consensus
Morgan Stanley on HUL
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,020 per share
Share price will fall relative to the country index over the next 30 days
See higher probability of increased competition in home & personal care
Company’s category overlap is the highest of the names under our coverage
Morgan Stanley on GAIL
Overweight rating, target at Rs 188 per share
Could be liable for higher tax on revenues from its fiber operations
Co has a small biz under an entity GAILTEL
GAILTEL accounted less than 0.5% of total revenues in 2017
Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer
Overweight rating, target at Rs 845 per share
Believe the share price will rise relative to the index
May report acceleration in domestic volume growth
May see an expansion in initial business operating margin
Morgan Stanley on SBI
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 330 per share
FY19 co’ divergence at 0.5% of loans
Await details on the nature of this provisioning divergence
It will be an incremental negative if bank will have to provide for this
This will also partially offset large NPL recoveries expected from Essar Steel
Morgan Stanley on MCX
Overweight call, target at Rs 1,365 per share
Reports say SEBI not to pursue whistleblower allegations against MCX
Await further details on this from the company
Citi on Gujarat Gas
Buy rating, target raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260 per share
Raising target as signs of new volume drivers emerge
NGT orders strict enforcement to reduce industrial pollution
Fear of adverse consequences may force officials to act
See strong support to our 19%/37% FY19-22 volume/EPS CAGR forecast
Citi on Cement Sector
Cement prices should rise in CY20
Emami cement’s acquisition by existing large player should help consolidate East market
Cycles could be shorter pending clarity on timing of a demand uptick
Industry demand to fall 2% In FY20
Industry sources indicate Oct-Nov 2019 industry demand maybe flattish YoY
HSBC on BPCL
Maintain buy, target at Rs 591 per share
Progress on privatisation process remains a key driver
Unlocking value from associates & JVs may surprise
Valuation attractive at current levels
Crude Updfate: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of US tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday.
