you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 11, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher; Yes Bank, metal stocks in focus

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 7 points gain or 0.06 percent.

  • December 11, 2019 09:04 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.89 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 70.92.

  • December 11, 2019 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading marginally higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 43.27 points or 0.11% at 40283.15, and the Nifty up 7.10 points or 0.06% at 11863.90.

  • December 11, 2019 08:51 AM IST
  • December 11, 2019 08:48 AM IST

    Brokerages view - Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Nomura on YES BANK
    Neutral call, target at Rs 63 per share
    Board outcome on bids is negative
    $1.2 billion bid is unlikely to go through given the legal cases
    It would also put into question availability of $800 m bids
    Capital needed for provisioning could get front-ended
    There has been very little resolution in large stressed exposures
    Large provisioning without capital infusion will lead breach of capital limits soon
    Risk to capital raising a risk to both estimates of book value & multiples
    Unavailability of capital raises question on going concern status of the bank
    Risks to the going concern status will have an implication on the sector
    Likely to be few merger options excluding SBI If YES Bank fails to raise capital
     
    PhillipCap on BEL
    Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 160 per share
    Should comfortably meet its FY20 inflow target
    FY21 prospects look equally strong
    Delay in client clearances could lead to slippage in FY20 revenue guidance
    Valuation to re-rate as our view progressively becomes the consensus view
    Our FY20/21 estimates are 10%/8% higher than consensus
     
    Morgan Stanley on HUL
    Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 2,020 per share
    Share price will fall relative to the country index over the next 30 days
    See higher probability of increased competition in home & personal care
    Company’s category overlap is the highest of the names under our coverage
     
    Morgan Stanley on GAIL
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 188 per share
    Could be liable for higher tax on revenues from its fiber operations
    Co has a small biz under an entity GAILTEL
    GAILTEL accounted less than 0.5% of total revenues in 2017
     
    Morgan Stanley on Godrej Consumer
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 845 per share
    Believe the share price will rise relative to the index
    May report acceleration in domestic volume growth
    May see an expansion in initial business operating margin
     
    Morgan Stanley on SBI
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 330 per share
    FY19 co’ divergence at 0.5% of loans
    Await details on the nature of this provisioning divergence
    It will be an incremental negative if bank will have to provide for this
    This will also partially offset large NPL recoveries expected from Essar Steel
     
    Morgan Stanley on MCX
    Overweight call, target at Rs 1,365 per share
    Reports say SEBI not to pursue whistleblower allegations against MCX
    Await further details on this from the company
     
    Citi on Gujarat Gas
    Buy rating, target raised to Rs 290 from Rs 260 per share
    Raising target as signs of new volume drivers emerge
    NGT orders strict enforcement to reduce industrial pollution
    Fear of adverse consequences may force officials to act
    See strong support to our 19%/37% FY19-22 volume/EPS CAGR forecast
     
    Citi on Cement Sector
    Cement prices should rise in CY20
    Emami cement’s acquisition by existing large player should help consolidate East market
    Cycles could be shorter pending clarity on timing of a demand uptick
    Industry demand to fall 2% In FY20
    Industry sources indicate Oct-Nov 2019 industry demand maybe flattish YoY
     
    HSBC on BPCL
    Maintain buy, target at Rs 591 per share
    Progress on privatisation process remains a key driver
    Unlocking value from associates & JVs may surprise
    Valuation attractive at current levels

  • December 11, 2019 08:38 AM IST

    Crude Updfate: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in crude oil inventory in the United States and as investors waited for news on whether a fresh round of US tariffs on Chinese goods would take effect on Sunday.

  • December 11, 2019 08:01 AM IST

