Market Live: Indices at day's low; Nifty below 12,200; metal stocks shine

Dec 26, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Sensex down 100 points.
The Sensex is down 102.02 points or 0.25% at 41359.24, and the Nifty down 27.70 points or 0.23% at 12186.80. About 1226 shares have advanced, 875 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Here are five stocks in which brokerages are expecting 14 to 38 percent upside.
Geojit Financial Services upgrade HPCL to buy: Broking house expect crude oil prices to pick up in the second half of this year. Also, diesel cracks are expected to improve further eventually going above USD20 owing to IMO regulations, thus improving the gross revenue margins. HPCL’s future growth prospects look promising on the back of these factors. Hence, we upgrade our rating to a buy with a revised target of Rs 312 based on SOTP.
'Sensex target for 2020 at 45,500; prefer corporate banks & NBFCs stocks'
Our one-year target of Nifty-50 and Sensex is 13,400 and 45,500, respectively. This works to be an upside of 10-11% from current levels, Rusmik Oza, Sr.
Manappuram Finance to raise Rs 350 crore: The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each for the amount of Rs 350 crore.
Metal Index outperform with 1% gain:
ICRA Limited has revised the long term rating of SML Isuzu at ICRA AA- and reaffirmed the short term rating at ICRA A1+.
Year 2019 in review: Airtel leads gains among Nifty & Sensex, Yes Bank lags behind
Market participants point out to the fact that the rally in the market was confined to select stocks and the secondary indices did not witness the same optimism.
I-T dept conducts search at Dishman Carbogen's offices: Dishman Carbogen Amcis share price rose 10 percent on December 26. The officials of Income-Tax Department conducted search at the company's offices and manufacturing sites.