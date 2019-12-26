Market Live: Indices at day's low; Nifty below 12,200; metal stocks shine

Geojit Financial Services upgrade HPCL to buy: Broking house expect crude oil prices to pick up in the second half of this year. Also, diesel cracks are expected to improve further eventually going above USD20 owing to IMO regulations, thus improving the gross revenue margins. HPCL’s future growth prospects look promising on the back of these factors. Hence, we upgrade our rating to a buy with a revised target of Rs 312 based on SOTP.