Market Live: Nifty around 12,050, Sensex rises 300 pts; Dr Reddys Lab top loser

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 13, 2019 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee erases some gains:
DLF share price hits 52-week:
Aviation stock prices gain 1-4% as domestic passenger traffic rises in November:
Navin Fluorine share price rises 3%:
Magma Fincorp raises Rs 350 crore from Dutch Development Bank:
Rupee Opens:
Oil prices:
US Markets:
Here's why Nomura feels 3 road infra companies are a good bet
Indian road infrastructure is a big opportunity which investors can't afford to miss as there is more than Rs 8.5tn or Rs 8.5 lakh cr in the Central government pipeline alone.
SpiceJet grounded 3 of its B737 freighter aircraft: The company has grounded three of its B737 freighter aircraft on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which converted these aircraft to freighters. During an internal examination of IAI’s manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft. These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance.
Long Buildup and Short Buildup Data:
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased some of its morning gains but still trading higher by 19 paise at 70.64 per dollar.
Buzzing Stock:Shares of Delhi-based real estate company DLF gained 2 percent intraday on December 13 after Christopher Wood in its Greed & Fear report said he will introduce investment in DLF with a 5 percent weightage.
"DLF is now our top pick in the industry. Company has a balanced portfolio of development and yielding assets. Power to monetize its land bank is on the rise, led by neighborhood development. However, it remains predominantly leveraged to the NCR region. Our updated model shows reasonable valuation, and we see comfort in asset-based valuation," the research house had said.
Yes Bank seeks SEBI exemption for its Rs 2,000cr QIP in Jan: Report
Yes Bank is seeking exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) six-month rule for its Rs 2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) scheduled for January, reports The Economic Times. As per SEBI guidelines, there should be a gap at least six months before a company can raise a second QIP. The bank had earlier raised Rs 1,930 crore via a QIP in August.
Buzzing Stocks: Share prices of airline companies including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways, and SpiceJet gained 1 to 4 percent in the morning trade on December 13, a day after data showed an increase in domestic passenger traffic in the previous month.
Domestic air passenger traffic rose 3.86 percent to 12.94 million in November, as airlines reported higher seat factor with the onset of the tourist season, data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows. Twelve domestic carriers, including full-service airlines Air India and Vistara and budget carriers Indigo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia India, together flew 11.6 million passengers.
Sensex is up 336.10 points or 0.83 percent at 40917.81, and the Nifty jumped 87.90 points and is trading at 12059.70.
Buzzing Stock:Navin Fluorine International share price rose more than 3 percent intraday on December 13 after the company announced a Rs 450-crore investment in a new project in Gujarat’s Dahej.
The company was planning a capex programme at Dahej through a wholly owned subsidiary with an estimated aggregate capital outlay of over Rs 450 crore over the next three-four years, it told BSE.
Magma Fincorp raises Rs 350 crore from Dutch Development Bank: The company has raised Rs 350 crore by way of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), a Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank, to support the company’s on-going growth plans.