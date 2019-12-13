Market Live: Nifty around 12,050, Sensex rises 300 pts; Dr Reddys Lab top loser

Buzzing Stock:Shares of Delhi-based real estate company DLF gained 2 percent intraday on December 13 after Christopher Wood in its Greed & Fear report said he will introduce investment in DLF with a 5 percent weightage.

"DLF is now our top pick in the industry. Company has a balanced portfolio of development and yielding assets. Power to monetize its land bank is on the rise, led by neighborhood development. However, it remains predominantly leveraged to the NCR region. Our updated model shows reasonable valuation, and we see comfort in asset-based valuation," the research house had said.