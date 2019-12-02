Market Live: Nifty above 12,050 in volatile trade; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel most active

Yes Securities recommends subscribe to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO

After raising Rs 3 billion via a pre-IPO placement and an ESPS program, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) would be raising Rs 7.5 billion through an IPO. USFB is a subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. (UFSL), the holding of which in the bank would reduce to 83.3% post this issue.

By listing its shares, the bank would comply with an important licensing condition of RBI, but will have to take steps in the next couple of years towards reducing promoter holding to 40%.

Notwithstanding some disruption from demonetization, USFB has demonstrated satisfactory progress on franchise development since commencing operations on Feb 1, 2017. We estimate its RoA/RoE to stabilize at 2.4%/20% in the long run. In this context, IPO pricing is attractive as it values the bank at 2.25x post-money P/BV and 1.8x FY21E P/BV.