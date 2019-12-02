Market Live: Nifty above 12,050 in volatile trade; Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel most active

Live now
Dec 02, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Yes Securities recommends subscribe to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO
After raising Rs 3 billion via a pre-IPO placement and an ESPS program, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB) would be raising Rs 7.5 billion through an IPO. USFB is a subsidiary of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd. (UFSL), the holding of which in the bank would reduce to 83.3% post this issue.
By listing its shares, the bank would comply with an important licensing condition of RBI, but will have to take steps in the next couple of years towards reducing promoter holding to 40%.
Notwithstanding some disruption from demonetization, USFB has demonstrated satisfactory progress on franchise development since commencing operations on Feb 1, 2017. We estimate its RoA/RoE to stabilize at 2.4%/20% in the long run. In this context, IPO pricing is attractive as it values the bank at 2.25x post-money P/BV and 1.8x FY21E P/BV.
Ashok Leyland sales down 22% in November but beat estimates
Ashok Leyland on December 2 said it sold 10,175 commercial vehicles in November, which is a 22 percent decline from the same period last year but is better than analysts' estimates.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its morning gains and trading in red.
The Sensex is down 4.83 points or 0.01% at 40788.98, and the Nifty down 14.10 points or 0.12% at 12041.90. About 796 shares have advanced, 1156 shares declined, and 150 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 2.8 percent on December 2 after the US court denied to dismiss some claims of certain plaintiffs related to Ranbaxy case.
Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking:
The coming week is an eventful one as participants will first react to the GDP numbers, which came in line with the expectation. Besides, the outcome of RBI’s monetary policy is scheduled on Thursday i.e. on December 5 and the majority expect further cut in the interest rate however their commentary on future rates would be closely watched. Auto and cement month sales will also start pouring in from December 1. On the global front, the US-China trade talks will remain in focus.
Indications are pointing towards some profit-taking initially but the bias would remain on the positive side. We’re eyeing 12,300 in Nifty and in case of any decline 11,800-11,900 zone would act as a cushion. Amid all, we expect broader markets to do well thus traders should focus more on the stock selection.
BSE & NSE suspend Karvy Stock Broking's licence for non-compliance
ICICI Bank cuts lending rates by 10 bps across tenures with effect December 1
L&T Technology Services share price gains 2% on Avionics contract from Airbus
Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) gained 1.8 percent intraday on December 2 after winning Avionics contract from Airbus. "... has been selected by Airbus India to manage their Avionics Software Development, V&V (Validation & Verification) and Data Analytics," the engineering services company said in its BSE filing.
The win has been a direct result of LTTS' years of expertise in the aviation space and the company's timely investment in cutting-edge technologies, it added.