Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs; Tech Mahindra, TCS lead, RIL most active

Dec 18, 2019 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sunteck Realty share price up 3% after launch of new project in Goregaon:
Rupee opens lower at 71.03 per US dollar:
Prince Pipes Garners Rs 150 cr from 8 Anchor Investors
Leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturer, Prince Pipes has mopped up Rs 150 crore from 8 anchor investors on December 17. The issue opens today.
SBI Oman, Aditya Birla MF, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, HDFC MF, Tata MF, New Mark Capital participated in the anchor investor bidding.
Infosys Statement
Infosys' agreement concluded the California Attorney General’s investigation into allegations related to the payment of state payroll taxes for some employees traveling on B-1 visas dating back to 2006.
The agreement—which notes that Infosys strongly disputes the allegations and in which Infosys admits no wrongdoing—will result in the case being dismissed with prejudice and was reached to avoid the time, expense, and distraction of protracted litigation on allegations dating back more than 13 years. Infosys maintains robust policies and procedures to ensure adherence with all applicable regulations and laws.
SEBI clears Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' IPO of 2.8 crore shares
Gold price today: Yellow metal steady; experts suggest 'sell on rally'
At MCX Gold prices retested the resistance of 37,920, and most experts expect the Yellow metal is likely to face stiff resistance near 38,050.
FIIs raised stake in 140 stocks in 2019; only 18 gained more than 50%
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) that have poured in more than Rs 30,000 crore in the Indian equity markets (excluding debt) raised stake in 141 companies in the last three quarters of 2019. Of these 141 BSE stocks, 18 have rallied 50 percent during the period. FIIs have been quick at spotting opportunities across sectors such as telecom, finance, healthcare, IT, insurance, FMCG as well as agri stocks.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Mumbai-based real estate development company Sunteck Realty jumped over 3 percent in early morning trade on December 18 after the company said that it received overwhelming response at its recent launch of the 4th Avenue at Sunteck City in Goregaon (West).
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened lower at 71.03 against the previous close of Rs 70.98 per US dollar amid concerns over hard Brexit and global crude oil prices nearing USD 66 per barrel. The rupee settled 2 paise down at 70.98 in the previous session.