Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs; Tech Mahindra, TCS lead, RIL most active

Prince Pipes Garners Rs 150 cr from 8 Anchor Investors

Leading polymer pipes and fittings manufacturer, Prince Pipes has mopped up Rs 150 crore from 8 anchor investors on December 17. The issue opens today.

SBI Oman, Aditya Birla MF, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Mirae Asset MF, HDFC MF, Tata MF, New Mark Capital participated in the anchor investor bidding.