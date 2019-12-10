Market Live: Nifty holds 11,900, Sensex in red; Zee Entertainment, YES Bank top drags

HDFC gains as Kotak upgrades rating, raises target price

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price rose 1 percent intraday on December 10 after broking house Kotak Institutional Equities upgraded the stock and also raised the target price.

Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded the stock to buy rating from add and also raised its target price to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,400 per share. According to the broking house, the company will be a key beneficiary of consolidation in the NBFC sector.