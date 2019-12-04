Market Live: Sensex at day's low, Nifty below 12K in volatile trade; L&T, Tata Steel top drags

Live now
Dec 04, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SAMHI Hotels receives SEBI approval for IPO:
Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA:
Indices trade lower:
Rupee trades lower:
Tata Motors gains 6%:
United Breweries launches Kingfisher Ultra Witbier:
OnMobile collaborates with Samsung:
Rupee off day's low:
SBI MF buys 3 cr shares of CG Consumer Electrical:
Strides receives USFDA tentative approval:
Nifty above 12,000:
IFCI slips on rating downgrades by ICRA:
Rupee Opens:
Asian Markets:
US Markets:
Bharat Bond ETF first cut: The nitty-gritty of the government's debt offering
The bond ETF, to be rolled out by Edelweiss AMC, will have two variants - one scheme maturing after three years (2023) and another after 10 years (2030).
IPOs worth Rs 15,000 cr coming soon, govt divestment to excite market: SEBI Chairman
There are 10-11 IPOs worth Rs 15,000 crore coming soon, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEB) Chairman Ajay Tyagi. After the Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) episode, the international and the domestic market volatility hurt the IPO sentiment, Tyagi said.
There are no regulatory hurdles in the IPO market, which was slow in the first half of 2019 but is picking up again in the second, he added. According to the SEBI chief, divestment from the government is going to excite the primary market even further. Read More
SAMHI Hotels receives SEBI approval for IPO: SAMHI Hotels has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,800-2,000 crore through its initial public offering.
SAMHI Hotels' IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares.
Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA: Shilpa Medicare announced successful closure of inspection, with the receipt of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at API manufacturing site located at Raichur, Karnataka, India during the July 22 to 26, 2019.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in press conference announced that the Cabinet approved creating an umbrella bond exchange traded fund (ETF).
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower with Nifty hovering around 12,000 level.
The Sensex is down 41.36 points or 0.10% at 40634.09, and the Nifty is down 12.90 points or 0.11% at 11981.30. About 1007 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
