Dec 04, 2019
Dec 04, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex at day's low, Nifty below 12K in volatile trade; L&T, Tata Steel top drags

Among sectors, selling seen in the metal, energy and infra space, while bank, IT and pharma trading higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap index were trading flat.

highlights

  • December 04, 2019 01:14 PM IST

    The following data represents comparisons of stocks based on their performance relative to a benchmark, in this case the benchmark being Niftyt50. Underperformance refers to a situation in which a security generates a return which is lower  than the benchmark. Time frame: 1 week to 3 months

    The following stocks have underperformed the benchmark and have been filtered based on:
    Sector – Construction Materials
    Market Cap – Rs 1,000 crore – Rs 10,000 crore

  • December 04, 2019 01:08 PM IST
  • December 04, 2019 01:03 PM IST

    IPOs worth Rs 15,000 cr coming soon, govt divestment to excite market: SEBI Chairman

    There are 10-11 IPOs worth Rs 15,000 crore coming soon, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEB) Chairman Ajay Tyagi. After the Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Services (IL&FS) episode, the international and the domestic market volatility hurt the IPO sentiment, Tyagi said.

    There are no regulatory hurdles in the IPO market, which was slow in the first half of 2019 but is picking up again in the second, he added. According to the SEBI chief, divestment from the government is going to excite the primary market even further. Read More

  • December 04, 2019 12:56 PM IST

    SAMHI Hotels receives SEBI approval for IPO: SAMHI Hotels has received markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,800-2,000 crore through its initial public offering.

    SAMHI Hotels' IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,91,45,624 equity shares.

  • December 04, 2019 12:51 PM IST

    Shilpa Medicare gets EIR from USFDA: Shilpa Medicare announced successful closure of inspection, with the receipt of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at API manufacturing site located at Raichur, Karnataka, India during the July 22 to 26, 2019.

  • December 04, 2019 12:49 PM IST

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in press conference announced that the Cabinet approved creating an umbrella bond exchange traded fund (ETF).

  • December 04, 2019 12:46 PM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower with Nifty hovering around 12,000 level.

    The Sensex is down 41.36 points or 0.10% at 40634.09, and the Nifty is down 12.90 points or 0.11% at 11981.30. About 1007 shares have advanced, 1087 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged. 

  • December 04, 2019 12:39 PM IST

    Most active share by volume on NSE:

  • December 04, 2019 12:38 PM IST

    Most active share by value on NSE:

