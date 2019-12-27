Market Live: Nifty reclaims 12,200, Sensex up 200 pts; PSU banks rally

Live now
Dec 27, 2019
Buzzing: Shares of Talwalkars Healthclubs cracked 2 percent on BSE on December 27 after the Bombay High Court has ordered the appointment of a court receiver to sell equipment from about 50 gyms of the company.
The Economic Times reported that the Bombay High Court has ordered the appointment of a court receiver to sell equipment from about 50 gyms of the company after Tata Capital approached the court to recover dues.
Talwalkars Healthclubs owes around Rs 36 crore to Tata Capital, which it had borrowed to take on lease various items of equipment required in fitness gymnasiums in June 2014, the report added.
Future Coupons a promoter group entity of Future Retail has received Rs 1,500 crore from Amazon for 49 percent stake in the company, reported CNBC-TV18. Future Coupons is holding 7.3 percent stake in the Future Retail.
Buzzing: Sical Logistics share price declined 5 percent on December 27 delayed in payment of semi-annual interest due on December 27.
Nifty may touch 12,500 by Budget, financials to lead going forward: Chandan Taparia
We have seen better rollovers in Bank Nifty while less rollovers in Nifty index which indicates more chances for financial to lead the momentum going forward.
UCO Bank gets fund from govt: UCO Bank share price added 6.2 percent on December 27 after company received Rs 2,142 crore towards contribution of the Central Government in the preferential allotment of equity shares of UCO Bank.
Gold scales $1,500/oz as uncertainties around US-China deal linger
The biggest factor is US-China trade dispute. While US and China are moving closer to signing a phase one of trade deal in January, market players are skeptical because of vast differences between the two over various issues.
PSU bank outperform other indices:
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading marginally higher at 71.27 per dollar against Thursday's close 71.31.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading at day's high level with Nifty above 12,200.
The Sensex is up 264.17 points or 0.64% at 41427.93, and the Nifty up 76.50 points or 0.63% at 12203. About 1210 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.