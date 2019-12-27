Market Live: Nifty reclaims 12,200, Sensex up 200 pts; PSU banks rally

Buzzing: Shares of Talwalkars Healthclubs cracked 2 percent on BSE on December 27 after the Bombay High Court has ordered the appointment of a court receiver to sell equipment from about 50 gyms of the company.

The Economic Times reported that the Bombay High Court has ordered the appointment of a court receiver to sell equipment from about 50 gyms of the company after Tata Capital approached the court to recover dues.

Talwalkars Healthclubs owes around Rs 36 crore to Tata Capital, which it had borrowed to take on lease various items of equipment required in fitness gymnasiums in June 2014, the report added.