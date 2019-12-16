Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Live now
Dec 16, 2019 07:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Institutional trading activity
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
Benchmark indices ended with strong gains on December 13, buoyed by positive global sentiment as investors cheered signs of progress in the US-China trade talks while hopes of a smooth Brexit grew stronger after a decisive election win by the Conservative Party in the UK polls.
Early on D-Street | Further upside likely; Nifty may touch 12,150-12,200 during the week
Nifty as per weekly timeframe formed a long bull candle with lower shadow. This candle pattern was formed immediately after the formation of a bearish engulfing type pattern in the last week.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.