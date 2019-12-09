Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-opening; rupee opens lower

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 09, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Dollar Update:
Oil Prices:
US Markets:
Bank Nifty outlook by ICICIdirect:
The Bank Nifty is likely to consolidate in the broad range of 30800-32100 in the coming weeks. We believe the current breather will make the index healthy by cooling off the overbought situation of the weekly stochastic oscillator.
In the coming session, Bank Nifty futures is expected to open on a flat note on the back of mixed Asian cues. The index is likely to face selling pressure in pullback. Hence intraday pullback towards 31570-31610 should be used to create intraday short position for target of 31410.
Hot Stocks: Profit booking triggers post RBI monetary policy
The market has seen a stupendous run over the past couple of months without any major correction. Last week, we finally saw some respite to this ongoing optimism.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 9 paise at 71.29 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close 71.20.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher on December 9.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 190.83 points or 0.47% at 40635.98, and the Nifty up 1.90 points or 0.02% at 11923.40.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends selling IDFC First Bank with stop loss at Rs 45 and target of Rs 41 and UPL with stop loss at Rs 570 and target of Rs 548.
Dollar Update: The dollar held firm on Monday after data showed surprise strength in the U.S. jobs market, but the currency was restrained from moving higher by worries about an escalation in the US-China trade war.
Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening flat; L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with an 18.5 points loss. Nifty futures were trading around 11,936-levels on the Singaporean Exchange
Oil prices stumble on weak China exports hangover:Oil prices fell on Monday after data showing China’s overall exports of goods and services shrank for a fourth straight month, sending shivers through a market lready concerned about damage being down to global demand by the Sino-US trade war.
Brent futures were down 33 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 64.06 per barrel by 0055 GMT, after gaining about 3 percent last week, boosted by news that OPEC and allies would deepen output cuts. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were down 37 cents, or 0.6 percent to USD 58.85 a barrel.