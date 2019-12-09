Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-opening; rupee opens lower

Bank Nifty outlook by ICICIdirect:

The Bank Nifty is likely to consolidate in the broad range of 30800-32100 in the coming weeks. We believe the current breather will make the index healthy by cooling off the overbought situation of the weekly stochastic oscillator.

In the coming session, Bank Nifty futures is expected to open on a flat note on the back of mixed Asian cues. The index is likely to face selling pressure in pullback. Hence intraday pullback towards 31570-31610 should be used to create intraday short position for target of 31410.