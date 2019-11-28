Market Live: Indices off record highs; RIL hits M-Cap of Rs 10 lakh crore

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Nov 28, 2019 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
RBL Bank up 2%:
Bank Nifty hits record high:
RIL hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh cr:
Tata Comm surges 6%:
Cipla to acquire balance stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka:
Balaji Amines gets environmental clearance:
Global Currency Update:
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
Asian Markets:
Oil Update:
RBL Bank share price up 2% as board to consider fundraising
RBL Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on November 28 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on November 30.
A meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on November 30 to consider and if thought fit to approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.
Bank Nifty breaches 32,000, hits record high
Nifty had a blockbuster start to November 28 session as it opened above 12,100 levels. Among the sectors, PSU Bank index gained one percent while Bank Nifty index added half a percent hitting a high of 32,015.35.
Bank Nifty hit record high of 32,015.35, last registered on November 26, 2019. The top gainers from the banking space included YES Bank which gained 2 percent followed by Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.
Reliance Industries hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore: Reliance Industries hit market cap of Rs 10 lakh crore. The company has become the first company to hit Rs 10 lakh crore and is also the most valued company in terms of market cap.
Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,579, up Rs 9.25, or 0.59 percent. Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,000,953.20 crore.
Buzzing: Tata Communications share price surged more than 6 percent on November 28 after company signed an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group.
Gold price today: Yellow metal inch higher; Buy in range of 37,550-37,530
Experts feel the trend in gold is still intact and investors should use dips to buy for a near-term upside target of Rs 38,700-37,800/10 gm.
Cipla to acquire balance stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka: Cipla share price gained nearly 2 percent on November 28 after company's subsidiary to acquire the remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka.
Till the time Nifty sustains above 12,000 zone, we maintain our bullish stance on the market for an upward move towards 12200-12,300 levels; while on the downside support remains intact at 11,920 -11,850 levels, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Private.
Balaji Amines gets environmental clearance: Balaji Amines share price rose 7 percent on November 28 after company received environmental clearance for setting up plant at Solapur, Maharashtra.