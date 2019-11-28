Market Live: Indices off record highs; RIL hits M-Cap of Rs 10 lakh crore

RBL Bank share price up 2% as board to consider fundraising

RBL Bank share price rose nearly 2 percent intraday on November 28 after the company said its board is going to consider fundraising on November 30.

A meeting of the board of directors of the bank is proposed to be held on November 30 to consider and if thought fit to approve raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on a preferential basis.