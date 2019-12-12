App
Dec 12, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty holds 11,950, Sensex up 130 points; metal stocks outperform

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the bank, auto, metal, FMCG, infra and energy.

highlights

  • December 12, 2019 12:06 PM IST

    Buzzing: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price rose 2 percent on December 12 after rating agencies has revised their rating on NCDs and senior unsecured debts-foreign currency.

  • December 12, 2019 11:56 AM IST

    Metal index outperform with gain of 2%:

  • December 12, 2019 11:45 AM IST

    Cadila Healthcare launched anti-diabetic tablet: Cadila Healthcare share price rose 2 percent on December 12 after company launched an affordable oral anti-diabetic agent, Vinglyn (Vildagliptin) & Vinglyn M (Vildagliptin plus metformin).

  • December 12, 2019 11:32 AM IST

    90 stocks at new 52-week low:

  • December 12, 2019 11:31 AM IST

    17 stocks at new 52-week high:

  • December 12, 2019 11:26 AM IST

    Mitsu Chem Plast approves bonus shares: The company board issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date to be fixed for the purpose. 

  • December 12, 2019 11:09 AM IST

    Gold Update: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, while palladium continued its record run on fears of a deepening supply deficit.

  • December 12, 2019 11:05 AM IST

    KEC International Gains 2%

    Shares of KEC International gained 2.5 percent intraday on December 12 after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and target price of Rs 388, implying 40 percent potential upside from current levels.

    "Company's focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort and rising market share amid reduced competition is a key catalyst," the research house said.

    Nomura expects strong near-term growth with stable margin and estimates 23 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin.

