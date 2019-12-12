Market Live: Nifty holds 11,950, Sensex up 130 points; metal stocks outperform

KEC International Gains 2%

Shares of KEC International gained 2.5 percent intraday on December 12 after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and target price of Rs 388, implying 40 percent potential upside from current levels.

"Company's focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort and rising market share amid reduced competition is a key catalyst," the research house said.

Nomura expects strong near-term growth with stable margin and estimates 23 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin.