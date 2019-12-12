Market Live: Nifty holds 11,950, Sensex up 130 points; metal stocks outperform

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 12, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
'FPIs continue to dominate Indian Equities; mid & small-cap stocks to be in limelight'
We believe the ongoing correction in the market is an opportunity to take fresh positions in quality stocks, says Rajeev Srivastava of Reliance Securities.
Buzzing: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) share price rose 2 percent on December 12 after rating agencies has revised their rating on NCDs and senior unsecured debts-foreign currency.
Cadila Healthcare launched anti-diabetic tablet: Cadila Healthcare share price rose 2 percent on December 12 after company launched an affordable oral anti-diabetic agent, Vinglyn (Vildagliptin) & Vinglyn M (Vildagliptin plus metformin).
Mitsu Chem Plast approves bonus shares: The company board issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 existing equity share held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date to be fixed for the purpose.
HDFC AMC and M&M among 10 stocks that could return 10-40% in 2020
Investors are always on a hunt to find stocks that could give inflation-beating returns.
Gold Update: Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited to see if the United States would slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods this weekend, while palladium continued its record run on fears of a deepening supply deficit.
Shares of KEC International gained 2.5 percent intraday on December 12 after Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy call and target price of Rs 388, implying 40 percent potential upside from current levels.
"Company's focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort and rising market share amid reduced competition is a key catalyst," the research house said.
Nomura expects strong near-term growth with stable margin and estimates 23 percent EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin.