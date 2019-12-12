Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex up 150 pts; NBFCs, BPCL in focus

Live now
Dec 12, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Reliance Industries' arm acquires 85% stake in NowFloats Technologies: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has acquired equity shares of NowFloats Technologies for a cash consideration of Rs 141.63 crore. The said investment represents 85% holding in the equity share capital of Nowfloats.
Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on December 12 with Nifty around 11,950 level.
The Sensex is up 141.48 points or 0.35% at 40554.05, and the Nifty up 38.10 points or 0.32% at 11948.30. About 397 shares have advanced, 109 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, BPCL, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Vodafone Idea and Tata Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Bharti Airtel, Zee Ent, ONGC, HDFC and Britannia Industries.
Fed keeps rates on hold, points to 'favorable' economic outlook next year
In its final policy meeting of a tumultuous year, when it was spurred to cut interest rates three times to forestall a slowdown fueled largely by President Donald Trump's trade war, the U.S.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.84.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on December 12.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.91 points or 0.24% at 40511.48, and the Nifty up 24.80 points or 0.21% at 11935.
Dollar Update: The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve’s benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower.
Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on Financial Sector
Wholesale debt market differentiation among NBFCs hasn’t eased
Long-dated funding is still largely available to select few NBFCs
Limited headroom for increase in NBFC exposure for PSU banks from 10-15%
Continue to prefer retail-focussed NBFCs HDFC, M&M Fin, Chola Fin & LIC Housing
Credit Suisse on Insurance Sector
Life insurance growth remains strong
LIC & HDFC Life Lead, ICICI Pru lags
Continue to like the space despite the recent run-up
Maintain outperform ratings on ICICI Pru & SBI Life
Credit Suisse on L&T Infotech
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,900 per share
'Go To' mkt strategy & client focus leading to high win rates in deals
Overall deal pipeline is up 42% YoY, with share of new logos up 2x
Major efforts to train people across new technologies
Co expects a strong recovery in H2
Jefferies on Financials
Govt extending partial credit guarantee scheme for BBB+ rated asset pools
It’s positive as it broadens the scope of the scheme
Doubt PSBs' appetite for buying lower rated asset pools
Bankruptcy code tweaked to provide immunity to cos resolved u/insolvency process
It should clear a key hurdle & pave the way for resolution of Bhushan Power & Essar Steel
SBI should be a key beneficiary
Morgan Stanley on NTPC
Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
Believe the share price will rise in next 15 days
5 of 6 plants contributed to under-recoveries in FY19/H1FY20, have improved
Morgan Stanley on Financials
Credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs relaxed
Doubt that the scheme will resolve clear divergence between credit supply to NBFCs
SMA-0-categorized NBFCs / HFCs now eligible to benefit from the scheme
Minimum rating of underlying asset pool relaxed to 'BBB+'
Scheme is effective up to June 30, 2020 & fin min can extend it by a further 3 months
Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life
Equal-weight call, target at Rs 580 per share
Expect strong/consistent VNB growth over the medium term
Co one of the best plays on India's insurance story
Morgan Stanley on Adani Ports
Overweight rating, target at Rs 433 per share
Mundra volumes were down 5% in Q2 & are likely to rebound
Rebound May be driven by restocking of coal by IPPs & ramp-up at refineries
Growth in Nov was 6% Vs -5% in Oct & -7% in Nov 2018
While QTD growth is flat, Mundra has started growing faster than JNPT
Morgan Stanley on CONCOR
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 572 per share
EXIM container movement in rail rebounded to 9% in Oct-Nov Vs flat in Q2
Co Has lost market share for past nine quarters as it focuses on profitable growth
Morgan Stanley on L&T Info
Overweight call, target at Rs 1,860 per share
Management sounded confident regarding H2FY20 growth
Co remains a preferred midcap pick in our coverage
Analysis indicates significant synergies if Mindtree & L&T Info work together
Nomura on KEC International
Initiate coverage with buy rating, target at 388 per share
Focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort
Rising mkt share amid reduced competition a key catalyst
Expect strong near-term growth with stable margin
Estimate 23% EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin
HSBC on M&M Financial
Retain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
Retail auto sales improved during the festive period
Sustainability will depend on rural demand revival
Delayed govt payment & untimely rainfall key factors affecting H2 collections
Valuation multiples well below historical mean makes risk-reward favourable
