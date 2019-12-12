App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 12, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex up 150 pts; NBFCs, BPCL in focus

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green led by the bank, auto, metal, FMCG, infra and energy.

highlights

  • December 12, 2019 09:39 AM IST

    Long Buildup and Short Buildup Data:

    Long Buildup and Short Buildup Data:
  • December 12, 2019 09:31 AM IST

    Reliance Industries' arm acquires 85% stake in NowFloats Technologies: Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries has acquired equity shares of NowFloats Technologies for a cash consideration of Rs 141.63 crore. The said investment represents 85% holding in the equity share capital of Nowfloats.

  • December 12, 2019 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on December 12 with Nifty around 11,950 level.

    The Sensex is up 141.48 points or 0.35% at 40554.05, and the Nifty up 38.10 points or 0.32% at 11948.30. About 397 shares have advanced, 109 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged. 

    Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, Vedanta, BPCL, Cipla, Hindalco Industries, Vodafone Idea and Tata Motors are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Bharti Airtel, Zee Ent, ONGC, HDFC and Britannia Industries.

  • December 12, 2019 09:07 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It opened higher 15 paise by at 70.69 per dollar against Wednesday's close 70.84.

  • December 12, 2019 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on December 12.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 98.91 points or 0.24% at 40511.48, and the Nifty up 24.80 points or 0.21% at 11935.

  • December 12, 2019 08:52 AM IST

    Dollar Update: The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve’s benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower.

  • December 12, 2019 08:38 AM IST

    Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on Financial Sector
    Wholesale debt market differentiation among NBFCs hasn’t eased
    Long-dated funding is still largely available to select few NBFCs
    Limited headroom for increase in NBFC exposure for PSU banks from 10-15% 
    Continue to prefer retail-focussed NBFCs HDFC, M&M Fin, Chola Fin & LIC Housing

    Credit Suisse on Insurance Sector
    Life insurance growth remains strong
    LIC & HDFC Life Lead, ICICI Pru lags
    Continue to like the space despite the recent run-up 
    Maintain outperform ratings on ICICI Pru & SBI Life 

    Credit Suisse on L&T Infotech
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,900 per share
    'Go To' mkt strategy & client focus leading to high win rates in deals
    Overall deal pipeline is up 42% YoY, with share of new logos up 2x
    Major efforts to train people across new technologies
    Co expects a strong recovery in H2

    Jefferies on Financials
    Govt extending partial credit guarantee scheme for BBB+ rated asset pools
    It’s positive as it broadens the scope of the scheme 
    Doubt PSBs' appetite for buying lower rated asset pools
    Bankruptcy code tweaked to provide immunity to cos resolved u/insolvency process
    It should clear a key hurdle & pave the way for resolution of Bhushan Power & Essar Steel
    SBI should be a key beneficiary

    Morgan Stanley on NTPC
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share
    Believe the share price will rise in next 15 days
    5 of 6 plants contributed to under-recoveries in FY19/H1FY20, have improved

    Morgan Stanley on Financials
    Credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs relaxed
    Doubt that the scheme will resolve clear divergence between credit supply to NBFCs
    SMA-0-categorized NBFCs / HFCs now eligible to benefit from the scheme
    Minimum rating of underlying asset pool relaxed to 'BBB+'
    Scheme is effective up to June 30, 2020 & fin min can extend it by a further 3 months

    Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 580 per share
    Expect strong/consistent VNB growth over the medium term
    Co one of the best plays on India's insurance story

    Morgan Stanley on Adani Ports
    Overweight rating, target at Rs 433 per share
    Mundra volumes were down 5% in Q2 & are likely to rebound
    Rebound May be driven by restocking of coal by IPPs & ramp-up at refineries 
    Growth in Nov was 6% Vs -5% in Oct & -7% in Nov 2018
    While QTD growth is flat, Mundra has started growing faster than JNPT

    Morgan Stanley on CONCOR
    Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 572 per share
    EXIM container movement in rail rebounded to 9% in Oct-Nov Vs flat in Q2
    Co Has lost market share for past nine quarters as it focuses on profitable growth

    Morgan Stanley on L&T Info
    Overweight call, target at Rs 1,860 per share
    Management sounded confident regarding H2FY20 growth
    Co remains a preferred midcap pick in our coverage
    Analysis indicates significant synergies if Mindtree & L&T Info work together

    Nomura on KEC International
    Initiate coverage with buy rating, target at 388 per share
    Focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort
    Rising mkt share amid reduced competition a key catalyst
    Expect strong near-term growth with stable margin
    Estimate 23% EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin

    HSBC on M&M Financial
    Retain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share
    Retail auto sales improved during the festive period
    Sustainability will depend on rural demand revival 
    Delayed govt payment & untimely rainfall key factors affecting H2 collections 
    Valuation multiples well below historical mean makes risk-reward favourable

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.