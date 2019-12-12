Market Live: Nifty above 11,950, Sensex up 150 pts; NBFCs, BPCL in focus

Brokerages View - Source: CNBC-TV18:

Credit Suisse on Financial Sector

Wholesale debt market differentiation among NBFCs hasn’t eased

Long-dated funding is still largely available to select few NBFCs

Limited headroom for increase in NBFC exposure for PSU banks from 10-15%

Continue to prefer retail-focussed NBFCs HDFC, M&M Fin, Chola Fin & LIC Housing

Credit Suisse on Insurance Sector

Life insurance growth remains strong

LIC & HDFC Life Lead, ICICI Pru lags

Continue to like the space despite the recent run-up

Maintain outperform ratings on ICICI Pru & SBI Life

Credit Suisse on L&T Infotech

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,900 per share

'Go To' mkt strategy & client focus leading to high win rates in deals

Overall deal pipeline is up 42% YoY, with share of new logos up 2x

Major efforts to train people across new technologies

Co expects a strong recovery in H2

Jefferies on Financials

Govt extending partial credit guarantee scheme for BBB+ rated asset pools

It’s positive as it broadens the scope of the scheme

Doubt PSBs' appetite for buying lower rated asset pools

Bankruptcy code tweaked to provide immunity to cos resolved u/insolvency process

It should clear a key hurdle & pave the way for resolution of Bhushan Power & Essar Steel

SBI should be a key beneficiary

Morgan Stanley on NTPC

Overweight rating, target at Rs 152 per share

Believe the share price will rise in next 15 days

5 of 6 plants contributed to under-recoveries in FY19/H1FY20, have improved

Morgan Stanley on Financials

Credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs relaxed

Doubt that the scheme will resolve clear divergence between credit supply to NBFCs

SMA-0-categorized NBFCs / HFCs now eligible to benefit from the scheme

Minimum rating of underlying asset pool relaxed to 'BBB+'

Scheme is effective up to June 30, 2020 & fin min can extend it by a further 3 months

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life

Equal-weight call, target at Rs 580 per share

Expect strong/consistent VNB growth over the medium term

Co one of the best plays on India's insurance story

Morgan Stanley on Adani Ports

Overweight rating, target at Rs 433 per share

Mundra volumes were down 5% in Q2 & are likely to rebound

Rebound May be driven by restocking of coal by IPPs & ramp-up at refineries

Growth in Nov was 6% Vs -5% in Oct & -7% in Nov 2018

While QTD growth is flat, Mundra has started growing faster than JNPT

Morgan Stanley on CONCOR

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 572 per share

EXIM container movement in rail rebounded to 9% in Oct-Nov Vs flat in Q2

Co Has lost market share for past nine quarters as it focuses on profitable growth

Morgan Stanley on L&T Info

Overweight call, target at Rs 1,860 per share

Management sounded confident regarding H2FY20 growth

Co remains a preferred midcap pick in our coverage

Analysis indicates significant synergies if Mindtree & L&T Info work together

Nomura on KEC International

Initiate coverage with buy rating, target at 388 per share

Focus on growth with stable margins offers comfort

Rising mkt share amid reduced competition a key catalyst

Expect strong near-term growth with stable margin

Estimate 23% EPS CAGR over FY19-22 with broadly stable margin

HSBC on M&M Financial

Retain buy rating, target at Rs 400 per share

Retail auto sales improved during the festive period

Sustainability will depend on rural demand revival

Delayed govt payment & untimely rainfall key factors affecting H2 collections

Valuation multiples well below historical mean makes risk-reward favourable