Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-opening, Nifty above 12,200; RBL Bank in focus

Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities: Gold and silver prices were quite volatile on December 31. Spot gold closed above USD 1520 per troy ounce with minor gains but silver witness some profit taking and closed around, USD 17.80 per troy ounce. After US president Donald Trump's tweet for signing first phase trade deal with China on January 15, both the precious metals slipped from their highs.

At MCX gold prices closed above 39,000 levels but silver slipped below 46,800. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile till first phase trade deal is not signed between US-china and gold expected to be hold USD 1500 and silver could hold USD 17.55 per troy ounce.

Due to holiday in international market range bound trade expected in both the precious metals in today's session. Gold is expected to be traded in the range of 38,880-39,200 and silver expected to be traded in the range of 46,400-47,100 levels.