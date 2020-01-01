Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-opening, Nifty above 12,200; RBL Bank in focus

Live now
Jan 01, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Headstart: FIIs turn sellers, pull out over Rs 1,200 cr on Tuesday; Infra stocks in focus
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 87.50 points or 0.71 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,239-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Hot Stocks: Here's why DCM Shriram is a buy for short-term returns
A decisive move above 12300 levels in the Nifty (SPOT) should once again trigger a fresh round of short-covering by call writers which could take markets towards new record highs in the coming week.
Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, IndiaNivesh Commodities: Gold and silver prices were quite volatile on December 31. Spot gold closed above USD 1520 per troy ounce with minor gains but silver witness some profit taking and closed around, USD 17.80 per troy ounce. After US president Donald Trump's tweet for signing first phase trade deal with China on January 15, both the precious metals slipped from their highs.
At MCX gold prices closed above 39,000 levels but silver slipped below 46,800. We expect both the precious metals remain volatile till first phase trade deal is not signed between US-china and gold expected to be hold USD 1500 and silver could hold USD 17.55 per troy ounce.
Due to holiday in international market range bound trade expected in both the precious metals in today's session. Gold is expected to be traded in the range of 38,880-39,200 and silver expected to be traded in the range of 46,400-47,100 levels.
Stocks in the news: Aster DM, CreditAccess, Skipper, PTC India, Adani Green, Sterling and Wilson
CreditAccess Grameen | Skipper | PTC India | Embassy Office | Adani Green and Aster DM Healthcare are stocks which are in the news today.
Oil Prices: Oil prices fell 1% on Tuesday, the last trading day of the decade, but notched the biggest annual gain in three years, supported by a thaw in the prolonged US-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers. Brent gained about 23% in 2019 and WTI rose 34%, their biggest yearly gains in three years.
US Markets: Wall Street’s major indexes edged higher on Tuesday on a renewed rally fueled by trade optimism, capping off a decade of handsome returns in which the benchmark S&P 500 rose nearly 190%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.3 points, or 0.27%, to 28,538.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,230.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.